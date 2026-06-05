FG: Kidnappers, Terrorists Aim to Weaken National Unity, Undermine Our Institutions

• Says terrorism has no tribe, religion or political affiliation

•ONSA declares security agencies relying on intelligence to rescue victims

• UN demands immediate release of pupils, teachers, others

•NHRC calls for justice, safer schools

•NSCDC chief orders intelligence overhaul

•Experts urge govt to leverage technology to secure release of kidnapped pupils, teachers

Chuks Okocha, Michael Olugbode, Olawale Ajimotokan and Linus Aleke in Abuja





The federal government has urged Nigerians to unite against terror, saying the objective of insurgents, bandits, and other terrorists is not only to kill or kidnap, but also to weaken national unity and undermine confidence in the nation’s institutions.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the plea yesterday at a special briefing on national security, themed, “Unite Against Terror,” held in Abuja.

Idris stated that the fight against insecurity could not be won by any single institution acting alone, saying it requires partnership, trust, and a common purpose.

He advised Nigerians to remain vigilant, support security agencies with credible information, and reject narratives designed to divide communities along ethnic, religious, or political lines.

The minister said the federal government remained steadfast in its commitment to protecting life and property. He assured citizens that ongoing security operations would continue until terrorism and violent criminality were decisively defeated.

Idris stated, “Nigeria has faced difficult moments before and emerged stronger. We shall overcome this challenge as well.

“United in purpose and unwavering in resolve, we will ensure that terrorism has no future in Nigeria.”

The minister described the recent abduction of students in Oyo and Borno states as a sobering moment that had once again tested Nigerians’ collective resolve.

He said the abduction of innocent school children and their teachers was not merely an attack on families or communities, but also an attack on the future of the nation, education, and the values that bind the people together as Nigerians.

He also assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu was fully committed to securing the safe return of all the schoolchildren and teachers recently taken captive in separate attacks in Oyo and Borno states.

Idris said, “On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and the Federal Government of Nigeria, I wish to assure all Nigerians that the safe return of every child and every teacher currently in captivity remains a top national priority.

“The president has made it clear that no child belongs in captivity and that no effort will be spared in ensuring that those responsible for these heinous crimes are brought to justice. He has directed that every lawful instrument available to the Nigerian state be deployed towards achieving this objective, including the deployment of a specialised rescue team.

“He has also authorised the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards to strengthen security presence across vulnerable communities and forests within the state.”

Idris underlined the theme of the briefing, stressing that whether in Oyo, Borno, Zamfara, Kaduna, Plateau, Benue, or any other part of Nigeria, an attack against one Nigerian is an attack against all Nigerians.

He stated, “Terrorism has no tribe. Terrorism has no religion. Terrorism has no political affiliation. Its only purpose is destruction.

“As citizens, we must, therefore, reject divisive narratives, support our security agencies by providing credible information, and remain vigilant in our communities. We must continue to promote national unity and strengthen the bonds that connect us as one people under one nation.”

The minister charged the media to be careful not to inadvertently amplify the objectives of terrorists by giving undue prominence to their atrocities.

He said, “Terrorist groups seek publicity, fear, and psychological impact far beyond the immediate scene of their crimes. Responsible reporting, guided by professionalism and national interest, can help deny them this objective.

“We, therefore, urge media organisations to exercise restraint, verify information before publication, and avoid sensationalism. At the same time, citizens must work closely with the government and security agencies by sharing credible information and reporting suspicious activities.

“Defeating terrorism requires a whole-of-society approach. Nigeria must remain secure and united, because only in an atmosphere of peace and stability can our democracy, economy, media, and national aspirations continue to flourish.”

Director of Legal Services, Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), Zachary Bijinyawa, affirmed in relation to the plight of the students and teachers in captivity in Oyo State, that security agencies relied on intelligence and required time to do an assessment of threats.

Bijinyawa made the remarks yesterday in response to growing insinuations that the security agencies lacked the capacity to track down kidnappers in their hideouts.

He faulted the assumption, saying the armed forces and police have to consider the security and safety of victims before carrying out rescue operation.

Bijinyawa stated, “The objective of security to save lives is not to impress. It’s to ensure that the victims come back safe, sound to their families and to their communities. So, it’s not political. The capacity exists, but security agencies cannot respond just to political demands or to popular outcry.

“They must use their best training to do threat assessment and to know when it is time to move in or when the intelligence is appropriate to make a move. So, these are the angles that the public does not always understand in the difficult work of security planning. And this is what is happening even today.”

UN Demands Immediate Release of Victims

United Nations (UN) expressed deep concern over the recent abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo and Borno states, calling for the immediate and safe release of all victims, while urging the Nigerian authorities to intensify efforts to secure schools across the country.

Speaking in Abuja, yesterday, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mohamed Fall, condemned the attacks, which also resulted in the killing of two educators, describing the incidents as a grave assault on children’s right to education and safety.

Fall said the continued captivity of the schoolchildren and their teachers was deeply troubling. He stressed that educational institutions must remain safe spaces for learning rather than targets of violence and fear.

“The recent incidents underscore the urgent need to strengthen the protection of children, educators and learning environments,” he said.

The UN official acknowledged ongoing efforts by the Nigerian government and security agencies to address the situation, but insisted that more must be done to secure the swift return of all abductees and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice.

He emphasised that children should never become victims of armed conflict or criminal violence, stating that attacks on schools threatened not only lives but also the future of communities and the country’s development.

Fall reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to supporting initiatives aimed at creating safe, inclusive, and violence-free learning environments across Nigeria.

He stressed the importance of protecting children’s rights and guaranteeing access to education in conditions of safety and dignity.

UN also called for the full implementation of Nigeria’s Minimum Standards for Safe Schools, stronger emergency response systems, and improved use of data-driven strategies to identify and mitigate threats against schools and vulnerable children.

The remarks followed a meeting between the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and a delegation from National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, led by Commandant Samuel Umanah, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The meeting focused on the worsening security situation in schools and provided an opportunity for the United Nations to express solidarity with affected families, school authorities, and communities grappling with the trauma of abductions.

NHRC Calls for Justice, Safer Schools

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) called on the federal government to urgently secure the release of all abducted schoolchildren in Oyo State and other parts of the country, while ensuring that those responsible for such crimes are brought to justice.

The appeal was made by Executive Secretary of NHRC, Tony Ojukwu, as Nigeria joined the rest of the world in commemorating the 2026 International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression on June 4.

Condemning the recent abductions of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo and Borno states, Ojukwu described the incidents as serious violations of children’s rights and an assault on their rights to education, safety, and human dignity.

He stated that abductions, sexual violence, trafficking, child labour, recruitment of children by armed groups, and corporal punishment contravened Nigeria’s obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, African Union Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, as well as Child Rights Act, 2003. Ojukwu said, “Every child has the right to life, dignity, protection and education. Attacks on schools and children constitute a breach of these rights, and the NHRC demands zero tolerance for attacks and violence against schoolchildren.”

He called for full implementation of the federal government’s Safe Schools Initiative through adequate funding for security infrastructure, deployment of trained personnel, provision of safe transit routes, and establishment of community-based protection systems.

He also urged Senate to expedite passage of the Safe Schools Bill proposed by NHRC and other stakeholders, describing it as a critical step towards strengthening the protection of children in educational institutions.

According to him, effective enforcement of the Child Rights Act, 2003 across all states and proper implementation of the Universal Basic Education Act, 2004, would help reduce children’s vulnerability to exploitation and abuse.

Ojukwu reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to monitoring, investigating, and seeking redress for violations against children, while advocating increased psychosocial support services and the creation of safe learning environments free from fear, violence, and neglect.

He declared, “As we mark this day, we reaffirm that no child should be left behind. Rescue the abducted, prosecute the perpetrators and protect every Nigerian child.”

NSCDC Chief Orders Intelligence Overhaul

The leadership of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) launched a renewed push to strengthen intelligence gathering and inter-agency collaboration, with Commandant General, Ahmed Audi, directing commanders nationwide to prioritise actionable intelligence in tackling Nigeria’s growing security challenges.

The directive was issued yesterday during the corps’ quarterly strategic management meeting in Abuja, where senior officers gathered to review security developments and assess operational performance across the country.

Addressing Deputy Commandants-General, Assistant Commandants-General, Zonal Commanders, and State Commandants, Audi described intelligence as the most effective tool for preventing and neutralising threats before they escalated into crises.

He stressed that the changing nature of insecurity required a proactive approach built on accurate information, rapid response, and stronger cooperation among security institutions.

According to the NSCDC chief, no single agency could effectively confront the complex threats facing the country without sustained collaboration, coordination, and cooperation among all stakeholders in the security sector. Audi challenged commanders at all levels to deepen intelligence networks within their jurisdictions and strengthen partnerships with sister agencies to improve operational effectiveness.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Deputy Commandant-General in charge of Technical Services, DCG Zakari Ningi, said the gathering was convened to critically review the corps’ operational engagements and develop practical responses to emerging security threats.

Atiku’s Aide Asks DSS to Tell Igboho to name Those Behind Oyo Abduction

Media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Paul Ibe, called on Department of State Services (DSS) and other security agencies to invite Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, to disclose the identities of those responsible for the recent abduction of students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Ibe made the call in a post on X yesterday, stating that if Igboho possesses information about the kidnappers, security agencies should engage him to assist in efforts to secure the victims’ release.

Igboho had while receiving members of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) claimed he knew politicians behind the abductions, saying he would name them if they do not stop.

Reacting to Igboho’s claims, Ibe said all available options should be explored to facilitate the safe rescue of the abducted students and teachers.

He also questioned the Tinubu administration’s response to the reported abduction of more than 50 schoolchildren in Mussa, Borno State, last month.

Ibe accused the government of keeping silent over the incident and asked when it would extend the same level of attention given to the Oriire abduction to victims in Borno State.

He stated, “Since Sunday Ighoho claims to know those behind the abduction of students and teachers in Oriire, Oyo State, I think that the State Security Service (SSS) and other security agencies should invite him to release those names to them.

“Every option should be on the table to fast-track the safe release of the school children and teachers.

“By the way, who knows those behind the abduction of over 50 school children in Mussa, Borno State on May 15, 2026?

“Why is Tinubu and his government mute over the Borno abduction? Are those schoolchildren not Nigerians? When will the Commander-in-Chief and Consoler-in-Chief send a delegation to Mussa, like it did in the case of Oriire?

“When will Borno and other vulnerable states get their own forest guards? Why wait for a tragedy to occur before the Tinubu government takes action to stem insecurity in our country?”

Experts Urge Govt to Leverage Technology to Secure Release of Pupils, Teachers

Security experts urged the government to deploy modern technology to facilitate the safe and swift rescue of the kidnapped pupils and teachers in Oriire. They said advanced surveillance systems, geolocation tools, intelligence-gathering platforms, and real-time data analytics could significantly enhance ongoing rescue efforts.

According to the experts, the effective use of technology would not only improve the prospects of locating the victims quickly and safely but also strengthen broader efforts to combat kidnapping and other security threats across the country.

Speaking at a world press conference in Abuja, Convener of National Private Security Conference (NPSC) 2026, Dr Charles Awuzie, called for stronger collaboration between the federal government and social media companies to facilitate the tracking of the IP addresses of bandits, who publicised their criminal activities online.

Awuzie stated that Nigeria was currently at a critical stage in its security journey, with government institutions, security agencies, businesses, communities and citizens grappling with increasingly complex security challenges.

He said the challenges required more than courage and commitment, stressing the need for innovation, collaboration, and a renewed approach to safeguarding the country.

Awuzie stated, “These challenges demand not only courage and commitment, but also innovation, collaboration, and a willingness to rethink how we collectively safeguard our nation.

“It is against this backdrop that we are proud to announce the National Private Security Conference 2026.”