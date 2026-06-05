Africa Day 2026: Reinforcing Commitment to Connecting Africa and the World the UBA Way 

As Africa continues to assert itself as a major force in global commerce, innovation and culture, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has reaffirmed its role as one of the continent’s foremost institutions driving integration and economic transformation. Marking Africa Day 2026 with a group-wide celebration across its operations in 20 African countries, the bank highlighted its commitment to connecting markets, people and opportunities while showcasing the diversity, resilience and potential that define the African continent. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, marked Africa Day 2026 with a group-wide celebration across its offices in 20 African markets, reaffirming its commitment to connecting people, businesses and opportunities across the continent.

The celebration brought together employees from across UBA’s African operations in a vibrant display of cultural pride, unity and shared identity, reflecting the bank’s longstanding presence and influence across the continent.

Celebrating Africa’s Diversity and Shared Identity

For UBA, which has spent more than seven decades expanding its footprint from Lagos to Nairobi, Accra to Abidjan, Dakar to Douala, and Maputo to Kinshasa, Africa Day provided an opportunity to reflect on its journey, impact and aspirations for the future.

The event featured a rich blend of cultural showcases, fashion displays, music and food presentations representing the Group’s operating markets, with participation from all 20 African countries where the bank has a presence.

The celebrations highlighted the diversity that defines both Africa and the institution itself, reinforcing UBA’s position as a truly pan-African financial services group.

UBA as a Bridge Across Africa

Speaking during the event, UBA Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver Alawuba, underscored the strategic role the bank plays in connecting African economies and communities.

“As a Group with presence in 20 African countries, UBA is more than a bank. We are a bridge across markets, cultures, people and opportunities,” Alawuba said. “Every day, through our people, our technology, our capital and our customer relationships, we connect Africa to itself and Africa to the world.”

His remarks came at a time when the African banking landscape is experiencing significant transformation, driven by the rapid growth of digital finance, increasing cross-border trade and rising demand for strong African-owned institutions capable of competing on the global stage.

Driving Africa’s Economic Transformation

Alawuba noted that the continent is undergoing profound change, driven by innovation, entrepreneurship and a new generation of leaders shaping Africa’s future.

“Africa’s story is changing,” Alawuba noted. “Young people are innovating, entrepreneurs are creating new businesses, women are leading boldly, creatives are taking our culture global, and institutions are beginning to reimagine the future of trade, finance, technology and development. At UBA, we must continue to see ourselves as enablers of this transformation.”

He stressed that UBA’s extensive presence across the continent positions it uniquely to support economic growth, financial inclusion and development while fostering stronger links between African markets

Harnessing Diversity as a Competitive Advantage

The Group Managing Director challenged employees to view UBA’s diversity of languages, cultures and geographical reach as a key strength that distinguishes the institution in the African financial services landscape.

According to him, the bank’s understanding of local markets across different regions of Africa provides a competitive edge that external institutions cannot easily replicate.

Alawuba also urged staff to channel the enthusiasm displayed during the Africa Day celebrations into their daily responsibilities and customer engagements, emphasising excellence, responsiveness and purposeful execution.

“Let us bring the same energy we display today into our work, with excellence, enterprise and execution,” Alawuba said. “Let us continue to prove that African institutions can be world-class, trusted, innovative and globally competitive”.

Supporting African Businesses Through Red Vault

UBA also used the occasion to showcase Red Vault, its lifestyle rewards platform designed to connect customers with African brands and businesses.

The initiative featured a carefully selected range of brands, including Lush Hair, Zayith, Tobi’s Closet and Sweet Tooth Cafe, giving employees first-hand experience of the platform’s offerings.

The showcase demonstrated how Red Vault seeks to build a rewards ecosystem centred on African enterprises and everyday consumer experiences, while creating opportunities for businesses to reach a wider audience through the bank’s extensive customer network.

Strengthening Africa’s Global Connections

As one of Africa’s largest employers in the financial sector, UBA has a workforce of 25,000 employees and serves more than 45 million customers globally.

The bank operates in 20 African countries as well as the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, providing retail, commercial and institutional banking services.

Through its growing international presence, commitment to financial inclusion and adoption of cutting-edge technology, UBA continues to strengthen its role as a bridge connecting Africa to global markets while supporting the continent’s economic transformation and development.