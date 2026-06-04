Nominations for 2026 Insurance Industry Awards Kicks off 

Ebere Nwoji

Organisers of the annual Almond Insurance Industry Awards said nominations for the 2026 edition of the event kicked off May 26th to close June 30th, 2026.

According to them, this year’s edition introduced a new category, Insurtech Company of the Year awards aimed at reflecting the current dynamics of technology in insurance business.

The Chief Executive Officer Almond Productions Limited, Faith Ughwode, at a recent press briefing to announce commencement of nominations for this year’s edition of the award, said a new and expanded panel of judges has been assembled to add colour to the year’s edition.

According to her, industry veteran, Sir Ogala Osoka, is now the Chairman of the panel of judges taking over from the former Executive Secretary, African Insurance Organisation (AIO), Ms Prisca Soares, who has stepped down from the role having served for three years.

She said Osoka brings in over three decades of experience across various sectors not just insurance.

She listed returning members of the panel for the year as foremost actuary and Vice Chairman, Mr Rotimi Okpaise, Mrs. Jean Chiazor Anishere, Dr. Obinna Chilekezie and Mr. Rasaaq Salami from National Insurance Commission.