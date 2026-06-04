INSECURITY: ARE WE CURSED OR ARE WE THE CAUSE?



Insecurity in Nigeria has undoubtedly assumed an alarming dimension. Across the country, stories of kidnappings, abductions, bandit attacks and killings have become recurring headlines. What was once seen as an occasional security challenge has now evolved into a national emergency that threatens the safety, stability and economic prosperity of the nation.



On a daily basis, innocent citizens are kidnapped in large numbers, while huge sums of money are demanded and paid as ransom for their release. At the moment, teachers and pupils who were kidnapped in Oyo State are yet to regain their freedom. Their continued captivity is a painful reminder of the growing insecurity confronting the nation and the seeming helplessness of those charged with protecting lives and property.



Even more disturbing is the fact that many of these terrorists and criminal elements do not hesitate to kill or maim their victims whenever ransom demands are not met. Families are left devastated, communities live in fear, and the psychological trauma inflicted on survivors often lasts a lifetime. The value of human life appears to be diminishing in the face of unchecked criminality.



Beyond Oyo State, there are unspecified numbers of Nigerians currently being held hostage in forests and hideouts across the country. While countless families are struggling to secure the release of their loved ones, political actors and leaders seem more preoccupied with calculations and alignments ahead of the 2027 elections. Such misplaced priorities raise serious concerns about the commitment of the political class to addressing the nation’s most pressing challenge.



It is unfortunate that both past and present administrations have failed to provide a lasting solution to insecurity in Nigeria. What Nigerians often witness are temporary measures and cosmetic treatments that address symptoms rather than the root causes of the problem. Despite repeated assurances from government officials, the security situation continues to deteriorate in many parts of the country.



A serious and determined government would explore every available option, including seeking international support, technical assistance and strategic partnerships to combat terrorism and organized crime. National security should never be sacrificed on the altar of pride or political considerations. The protection of citizens must remain the highest priority of any responsible government.



Another issue that continues to generate debate is the establishment of state police. Although discussions on state policing have persisted for years, the proposal remains largely on paper with no clear roadmap for implementation. Given the peculiar security challenges across different states and regions, many Nigerians believe that properly regulated state police structures could complement existing federal security agencies and improve intelligence gathering at the grassroots level.



This situation compels one to ask a fundamental question: Are Nigerians cursed, or are we the cause of the insecurity bedevilling our nation? While government bears the primary responsibility of providing security and welfare for the people, the masses also have a role to play. Citizens have not always lived up to expectations in holding elected leaders accountable for their actions and inactions. Too often, public officials are allowed to escape scrutiny after elections.



Furthermore, during elections, many voters still allow religious, ethnic, tribal and regional sentiments to influence their choices instead of supporting credible and competent candidates regardless of political affiliation. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, state governors, security agencies and security experts both within and outside Nigeria must urgently work together to end this embarrassing security crisis. As the 2027 elections draw nearer, Nigerians must purge themselves of divisive sentiments and elect leaders based on competence, character and capacity. Only then can the nation begin to chart a path toward lasting peace, security and genuine greatness.



Tochukwu Jimo Obi, Obosi, Anambra State