Court Sentences Four Men to Death by Hanging over Owo Church Terrorist Attack

• Discharges, acquits fifth defendant

•Aiyedatiwa, Olowo, Catholic Bishop applaud judiciary over verdict

Alex Enumah, Linus Aleke in Abuja and Fidelis David in Akure





A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, sentenced to death four persons convicted over the terrorist attack on the Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, four years ago.

Justice Emeka Nwite handed down the maximum death sentence, shortly after convicting the defendants in the entire nine-count charge brought against them by the federal government.

The four persons sentenced to death by hanging were Idris Abdulmalik Omeiza (25 years), Al Qasim Idris (20 years), Jamiu Abdulmalik (26 years), and Abdulhaleem Idris (25 years).

But the court discharged and acquitted the fifth defendant, Momoh Otuho Abubakar (47 years), because the prosecution could not prove the charge against him.

The convicts, said to be members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, were linked with the June 5, 2022, attack on the church, which led to the death of over 40 worshipers, with many others sustaining different degrees of injury.

They were arraigned before the court last year, after an investigation by the Department of State Services (DSS), which had arrested them.

Although they pleaded not guilty to all the nine-count charge read against them, Nwite, in his judgement, held that evidence before the court proved they were guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

The judge said the prosecution was able to establish that the convicts belonged to and actively participated in the activities of the Al- Shabaab terrorist group, which included the church attack.

Having convicted them on all counts, the court subsequently sentenced them to death by hanging.

In the nine-count charge, the federal government alleged that the convicts joined the Al-Shabaab terrorist group in 2021 and operated a cell in Kogi State.

The prosecution said the convicts held meetings in Kogi and Ondo states in 2022, where they planned the church attack.

The convicts were alleged to have deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) as well as AK-47 rifles during the attack on the worshippers on that fateful day.

According to the government, the attack was carried in furtherance of the group’s religious ideology, offences punishable under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The prosecution, during the trial, called 11 witnesses and tendered 23 exhibits to establish its case against the defendants.

Among the items the court admitted in evidence were confessional statements and a digital forensic examination report, tendered alongside a Techno phone alleged to contain communications exchanged by the defendants before and after the terror attack.

Among those who gave evidence was a Catholic priest, who presided over the Pentecost Sunday mass.

According to him, the church service was about to end when gunshots suddenly rang out, causing panic among worshippers.

He said he heard explosions and continuous gunfire, describing the scene as chaotic and terrifying.

The priest said many worshippers were killed and injured, and likened the experience to the ground opening beneath them.

Aiyedatiwa, Olowo, Catholic Bishop Hail Judiciary Over Death Sentence Verdict

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye; and Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Rev. Jude Ayodeji Arogundade, have welcomed the conviction and death sentence handed down on four persons found guilty of participating in the June 5, 2022 terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

They described the judgement as justice for victims of the massacre.

Their reactions followed Wednesday’s judgement of a Federal High Court in Abuja, which convicted four of the five suspects arraigned over the deadly attack that claimed the lives of 41 worshippers and left scores injured.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, Aiyedatiwa described the verdict as victory for justice, the rule of law, and for all victims of the heinous attack.

The governor commended the judiciary, security agencies, and the prosecution team for securing the conviction after years of painstaking investigation and trial.

He said the diligence of investigators, the commitment of prosecutors, and the courage of the judiciary had demonstrated that government would not tolerate acts of terror against innocent citizens.

“This judgement sends a clear message that those who take innocent lives will face the full weight of the law, no matter how long it takes,” the governor said.

He also paid tribute to the resilience of the people of Owo and the Catholic community, who despite the trauma of the attack, remained steadfast and committed to peace.

He assured residents that his administration would continue to strengthen security and intelligence gathering to prevent a recurrence of such tragedy.

While stating that no judgement could bring back those who lost their lives, the governor said the verdict offered a measure of closure to bereaved families and renewed hope in the justice system.

The Olowo of Owo, Oba Ogunoye, said the conviction and death sentence came as a huge relief to the people of the ancient town and Nigerians who were outraged by the attack.

The monarch stated, “We’re happy that finally those accused, four out of five, have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging. To a large extent, it is justice served.”

The traditional ruler praised the federal government, particularly, Department of State Services (DSS), and the judiciary for ensuring diligent prosecution of the suspects. He added that the outcome should serve as a warning to criminal elements across the country.

Ogunoye urged security agencies to continue investigations into the attack, insisting that more persons could have been involved in planning and executing the massacre.

He stated, “I believe it may be beyond the four people sentenced today. Government should still go further and apprehend those who are conspirators in this particular case. Those who are accomplices should also be pursued so that justice will finally be served.”

The monarch disclosed that the atmosphere in Owo remained calm following the judgement, describing the verdict as “good news in respect of a bad incident”.

On his part, the Catholic Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Rev. Jude Ayodeji Arogundade, described the judgement as well-delivered.

According to him, Nigeria’s security challenges would be significantly reduced if perpetrators of kidnapping, terrorism and other violent crimes were consistently prosecuted and punished in accordance with the law.