Union Bank’s Endless Possibilities Campaign Wins Bronze at Pitcher Awards

Nume Ekeghe

Union Bank of Nigeria’s Endless Possibilities campaign has won Bronze in the Heritage category at the 2026 Pitcher Awards, one of Africa’s foremost platforms for creative excellence.

The campaign was also shortlisted in the Craft category for Film Craft, a recognition of the artistry and technical quality behind the work. These recognitions were awarded following adjudication alongside qualifying entries from across the African continent.

The Heritage win carries a particular resonance. It recognisesthe bank’s ability to honour its rich heritage while maintaining relevance with contemporary audiences.

For more than a century, Union Bank has been woven into the fabric of Nigeria’s economic and social progress, and Endless Possibilities continues that story rather than departing from it. Built to celebrate the ambition and resourcefulness of Nigerians who dream and create against the odds, the campaign mirrors the very qualities that have sustained the Bank across generations. To be honoured in a category defined by history, identity and cultural continuity, is to have that legacy recognised on a continental stage.

Commenting on the award, Olufunmilola Aluko, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Union Bank of Nigeria, said: “We are honoured to be recognised at the 2026 Pitcher Awards for Endless Possibilities. This achievement reflects our commitment to telling authentic stories that resonate with the Nigerian spirit and reinforce our promise to support the dreams and progress of the communities we serve. We are equally proud of the Film Craft shortlist, which speaks to the talent and collaboration behind the work.”

This recognition on the African stage, adds to Union Bank’s growing reputation for storytelling that is locally grounded and broadly resonant. As the Bank deepens its connections with audiences across the country and continent, it remains committed to work that inspires confidence, possibility and progress.