EiE Nigeria Launches 1m Voters Campaign Ahead of 2027 Elections

Sunday Ehigiator





As Nigeria marks 33 years since the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election, the civil society organization, Enough is Enough (EiE) Nigeria, in partnership with crowdfunding platform Crowdr, has launched the One Million Voters Campaign aimed at mobilising and registering one million Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The initiative, which combines voter mobilisation and crowdfunding, seeks to address low electoral participation in the country, particularly among young Nigerians, through voter registration drives, civic education, youth engagement and voter protection activities.

EiE Nigeria said the campaign comes against the backdrop of declining electoral participation, noting that voter turnout during the 2023 general elections stood at less than 27 per cent, leaving nearly three out of four eligible Nigerians outside the decision-making process.

According to the organisation, many eligible voters were either not registered, had not collected their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), or lacked adequate information and support to effectively participate in the electoral process.

The campaign, supported through public contributions on Crowdr, is expected to fund voter registration mobilisation, PVC collection drives, civic education programmes, youth outreach initiatives and voter protection efforts across Southwest Nigeria.

The mobilisation effort will officially begin on June 12 with voter registration and civic engagement activations at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) and Lagos State University (LASU).

EiE said the activations, being implemented in collaboration with Civic Hive and LearnPolitics, ALX and The Future Project, would combine voter registration support, civic education, peer-to-peer mobilisation and democratic engagement activities targeted at young Nigerians.

The organisation noted that the June 12 activities mark the beginning of a wider mobilisation effort expected to extend into Ogun State and other parts of Southwest Nigeria under its broader Register, Select, Vote, Protect (RSVP) strategy ahead of the 2027 elections.

Executive Director of EiE Nigeria, Ufuoma Nnamdi-Udeh, said the initiative seeks to bridge the growing gap between political awareness and civic participation among young Nigerians.

“June 12 is not just a date in our history; it is a reminder that democracy survives when citizens participate. As we look toward 2027, we are concerned by the growing disconnect between political awareness and civic action.

“Too many young Nigerians are frustrated with the state of the country but remain outside the democratic process. Through this campaign, we are creating practical pathways for participation. Our goal is simple: to ensure that more Nigerians are equipped and ready to shape the future of their country.”

EiE further disclosed that activities marking Democracy Day would continue on June 13 with a civic gathering designed to engage young Nigerians through conversations, storytelling, film screenings and interactive activities focused on democracy and the 2027 elections.

The event, according to the organisation, will bring together creatives, influencers, student leaders, media voices, community organisers and young Nigerians for discussions centred on elections, accountability, citizenship and democratic participation.

The gathering will feature screenings of One Voice, Many Echoes alongside conversations with civic actors and cultural influencers, as organisers seek to connect civic participation with everyday experiences.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Senior Media Associate at EiE Nigeria, Akindeji Aromaye, said citizen participation would play a decisive role in shaping the future of Nigeria’s democracy.

“The future of Nigeria’s democracy will not be determined only by candidates or political parties. It will be determined by whether citizens show up.

“In 2023, millions of eligible Nigerians were absent from the process. Through the One Million Voters Campaign, we want to change that story. The June 13 gathering is part of that effort; creating a space where young Nigerians can connect civic participation with their everyday lives and understand that democracy is not something that happens to us; it is something we all have a role in shaping.”

EiE Nigeria said the campaign is ultimately aimed at encouraging Nigerians to take collective ownership of democratic participation by directly supporting initiatives that strengthen civic engagement and ensure more citizens are involved in determining the country’s future.

Registration for the June 13 civic gathering has opened, while individuals and organisations interested in supporting the One Million Voters Campaign have also been encouraged to contribute through Crowdr.