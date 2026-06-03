2025FY: Mutual Benefits Records Strong Financial Performance  

Ebere Nwoji

Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, has announced its audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, reporting a strong performance marked by significant growth in profitability, improved insurance revenue and continued expansion of its balance sheet. The results underscored the company’s resilience, disciplined execution and strategic positioning within Nigeria’s insurance industry.

The audited results, drawn from Mutual Benefits’ consolidated and separate financial statements, reflect sustained momentum across underwriting, investment income and operational efficiency.

Highlights include a rise in insurance revenue to ₦80.05 billion, up from N66.92 billion in 2024, driven by growth across key business segments. Profit for the year increased to ₦16.42 billion, compared to N11.32 billion in 2024, reflecting strong bottom-line expansion, while profit before tax stood at N17.41 billion, up from N11.80 billion in the prior year.

Furthermore, total assets expanded to N176.25 billion, compared to N147.13 billion in 2024, reinforcing balance sheet strength. In addition, total equity grew to N69.73 billion, from N54.79 billion in 2024, supported by retained earnings and improved profitability, while earnings per share rose to 81 kobo, compared to 54 kobo in the previous year. The leading insurer also recorded improved net investment income of N19.87 billion, supported by higher interest income, fair value gains, and disciplined portfolio management.

Equally important, Mutual Benefits reported strong operational performance, with its insurance service result improving significantly to N8.77 billion, compared to 1.07 billion in 2024. The result reflected stronger underwriting discipline, improved claims management and enhanced reinsurance structuring.