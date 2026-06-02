TCN Extends Work on Jos-Gombe Line, Restores Mando-Kumbotso Facility

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has extended the scheduled outage on the Jos-Bauchi-Gombe 330kV Single Circuit transmission line to allow contractors complete the installation of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) along the corridor. In a statement in Abuja, the company said the maintenance exercise, which was initially conducted between April 9 and April 12, 2026, and resumed on May 23, would now continue until June 30, 2026.

TCN explained that the extension became necessary to enable the completion of OPGW stringing works along the 276-kilometre Jos-Bauchi-Gombe transmission line axis.

According to the company, the outage will be observed from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Thursdays through Sundays, during the period.

As a result, customers of the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) and Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) in Bauchi, Gombe, Damaturu and Maiduguri will experience limited power supply during the maintenance window, while Yola, Jalingo and neighbouring communities will remain without electricity during the outage period.

TCN, however, assured consumers that power supply would be fully restored at the end of each day’s work.

The company expressed regret over the inconvenience the outage may cause electricity consumers, stressing that efforts were being intensified to complete the project within the revised schedule.

It noted that upon completion, the installation would enhance grid monitoring capabilities, improve operational efficiency and strengthen the overall reliability of the national transmission network.

Meanwhile, TCN has announced the successful completion of planned maintenance works on the Mando-Kumbotso 330kV transmission line in Kano. The company said the line was restored to service at 4:33 p.m. on May 31, 2026, following the completion of the maintenance exercise.

TCN added that power supply has also been restored to Gazaoua in the Republic of Niger through the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC).