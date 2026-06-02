NBC Advances Youth Hospitality Skills, Entrepreneurship

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a member of Coca-Cola HBC Group, has reinforced its commitment to youth empowerment and hospitality industry development through its participation as headline sponsor of the International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF) 2026 in Abuja.

As part of its continued partnership with the annual forum, NBC and Schweppes co-sponsored the Bartender Academy, a specialised training and talent development initiative designed to equip emerging hospitality professionals with practical industry skills, mentorship, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Soromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at Nigerian Bottling Company, titled, “Driving Sustainable Value Chains: Corporate Leadership in Africa’s Hospitality Future.”

In the address, Dr. George highlighted the growing importance of resilient value chains, local supplier development, and long-term business resilience in shaping the future of Africa’s hospitality industry.

Drawing on examples from global hospitality leaders, the keynote positioned sustainability and ESG integration as increasingly important drivers of long-term business resilience, competitiveness, and economic growth across the sector.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, travel and tourism is a significant driver of employment and economic growth across Africa, particularly for young people and small businesses. NBC’s participation at IHTEF reflects the company’s broader commitment to supporting initiatives that expand economic opportunity, entrepreneurship, and skills development for young Nigerians.