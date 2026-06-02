NNPC Records N13tn Revenue in Four Months, Profit Margin Remains Under 10%

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) recorded a total revenue of nearly N13 trillion trillion between January and April 2026, although the company continued to grapple with a relatively thin net profit margin of less than 10 per cent during the same period.

This is according to the company’s monthly report summaries for the first four months of the year.

THISDAY analysis of the report showed a high-volume operational model where a significant portion of earnings is directed toward statutory obligations rather than net profitability.

The NNPC’s revenue trajectory across the four-month period showed significant volatility and growth, specifically reporting a total revenue of N12.996 trillion during the period under consideration.

Overall, the company reported revenue of N2.571 trillion in January. The figure moved to N2.680 trillion in February, rose to N2.774 trillion in March, and climbed to N4.971 trillion in April.

However, profitability remained modest in comparison to the scale of revenue. The national oil company recorded a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N385 billion in January, followed by N136 billion in February, N276 billion in March, and N481 billion in April.

In all, the total profit after tax for the four-month period reached N1.278 trillion. When measured against the total revenue of N12.996 trillion, the net profit accounted for roughly 9.8 per cent of the total earnings, underscoring the substantial impact of operational costs, inefficiencies and perhaps, statutory payments on the company’s bottom line.

Also, statutory payments remained a primary driver of financial outflows for the state-owned energy firm. The cumulative statutory payments recorded from January through April totalled N3.714 trillion, representing a significant portion of the total revenue.

Besides, a review of the four-month data indicated that operational performance in the upstream sector demonstrated substantial volume when calculated across the 120 days of the period.

Operational performance in the upstream sector demonstrated substantial volume when calculated across the 120 days spanning the period. Total crude oil and condensate production, calculated by multiplying daily averages by the number of days in each month, reached approximately 191.88 million barrels.

A breakdown showed that the NNPC reported 1.64 million barrels per day in January; 1.51 million bpd in February; 1.56 million bpd in March and 1.68 million bpd in April, the highest so far in 2026.

In the same vein, natural gas production remained consistently stable throughout the period, with a cumulative total of approximately 906.158 Billion Standard Cubic Feet (BSCF). Gas output in January was 7.283 BSCF per day in January; 7.454 BSCF per day in February; 7.731 BSCF per day in March and 7.730 BSCF per day in April.

The operational challenges and successes driving these numbers were varied. For instance, production metrics were influenced by factors such as the completion of Turn Around Maintenance and various infrastructure integrity issues, including the Trans Forcados Pipeline outage and asset-specific leakages identified throughout the first quarter.

Despite the hurdles, the NNPC maintained improved oil and gas output, supported by the continuous strategic effort to improve asset reliability and resolve evacuation constraints.

During the period, infrastructure development remained a core pillar of the company’s strategic efforts, including steady progress on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline and the successful completion of the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) River Niger crossing.

Since the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) transformed the former Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation into the commercially oriented NNPC Limited in 2022, the expectation was that it would operate as a profit-driven company rather than a government agency. However, the company has continued to grapple with legacy operational challenges. One of the most visible challenges has been the state-owned refineries, where the national oil company has incurred substantial liabilities. Despite billions of dollars spent on rehabilitation, the facilities have remained shut, but continue to incur debts.

In 2025, the federal government approved the write-off of more than $1.4 billion and trillions of naira in historical obligations owed by NNPC as part of efforts to clean up its balance sheet and improve transparency.

While NNPC’s commercialisation has altered its legal structure, the company continues to navigate the difficult transition from a state-run oil corporation to a fully commercial energy enterprise, burdened by ageing assets, legacy debts, political expectations and operational inefficiencies.