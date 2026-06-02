FG Flags Off Tree-planting Initiative on 1,068km Sokoto–Badagry Highway

The federal government has begun a strategic tree-planting programme along the Illela–Sokoto axis of the Sokoto–Badagry super highway, with the the Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, lauding the Bola Tinubu administration for delivering what he described as ‘transformative infrastructure projects’.

Speaking when he inspected ongoing construction works and the take-off of the roadside tree-planting programme on behalf of the Minister of Works, David Umahi, Goronyo described the highway as a landmark national project that will drive economic growth, strengthen national unity, enhance connectivity, and create new opportunities for communities across Nigeria.

The minister disclosed that approximately 120 kilometres of the highway are currently under construction along the Sokoto axis, with significant progress of 20 kilometres having already been recorded. According to him, solar lights are being installed on the continuous reinforced concrete pavement designed to ensure durability and lower maintenance costs.

He noted that the 1,068-kilometre highway, which will connect with the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway, represents a strategic transportation corridor capable of transforming trade, mobility, security, and regional integration across the country.

Goronyo, a statement by his media aide, Abdullahi Mohammed, also emphasised that the roadside tree-planting initiative forms a critical component of the federal government’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure development.

According to him, the trees will serve as shelterbelts and windbreakers, help combat desert encroachment and soil erosion, improve environmental sustainability, support climate change mitigation efforts, and contribute to the long-term protection of the highway infrastructure.

“The Sokoto–Badagry Super Highway is more than a road project; it is a road to prosperity. It reflects President Tinubu’s vision of building a more connected, productive, environmentally sustainable, and economically resilient Nigeria,” he stated.