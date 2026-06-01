Young Nigerians Pitch Tech Solutions for Safer Transportation at SystemSpecs’ Contest

SystemSpecs has announced the winners of its 2026 Children’s Day Essay Competition (CDEC), concluding nearly four months of nationwide participation that engaged thousands of young Nigerians in proposing technology-based solutions to local transportation challenges.

Themed ‘Achieving Safer and More Effective Transportation in Nigeria Through Information Technology,’ this seventh edition challenged participants aged nine to 16 to explore how innovation can improve safety, efficiency and accessibility across Nigeria’s road, rail, air and water transportation systems.

Submissions for the contest opened in February, allowing participants time to research and develop their essays before progressing to a second-stage evaluation designed to assess the originality of entries and understand the ideas behind them.

Group Head of Corporate Services at SystemSpecs, Mrs. Bukola Adeboye, described the processes as crucial to validate authenticity and help judges understand the heart, background and transformative story behind each essay.

She added that participants proposed practical solutions centred on commuter safety, digital monitoring, emergency response systems, traffic coordination and accessibility.

“What stood out was how thoughtfully these children connected technology with practical solutions across road, rail, air and water transportation,” Adeboye said.

The company stated further that it has received over 20,000 entries since its launch in 2020, with submissions coming from all six geopolitical zones, and a 36.5 per cent increase in female participation over the past three years.

Top 50 finalists in both the junior and senior categories were selected from across multiple geopolitical zones.

In the senior category, Obioha Pharez of The Court Hill College, Lagos, emerged winner, while Abiodun Ayomide of Oshodi Comprehensive Senior High School, Lagos, and Eruba Samuel of Deeper Life High School, Port Harcourt Campus, Rivers State, finished second and third respectively.

Idris Zainab of You-Nik International Technopreneurship Secondary School, Lafia, Nasarawa State, won the Junior Category. Sanu Anjolaoluwa Adaora of Kesbe International School, Lagos, and Dieke Oluomachukwu Rachael of Divine Love Secondary School, Enugu, were named first and second runners-up respectively.

Category winners will receive ₦1 million in cash, laptops, educational resources, one-year internet subscriptions and other prizes. Second- and third-place winners will receive laptops and cash prizes of ₦750,000 and ₦500,000 respectively, while finalists ranked fourth to tenth will receive consolation prizes.

Obele Community Senior High School won the Senior Category school prize, while You-Nik International Technopreneurship Secondary School, Lafia, emerged the Junior Category school winner. Both schools will receive 10 laptops each.

Managing Director of Remita, Mr. ‘DeRemi Atanda, said the competition reflects the ability of young Nigerians to contribute to national development discussions.

“CDEC continues to show that Nigerian children are observant, solution-driven, and capable of contributing meaningfully to conversations around national development. For us, this initiative is about investing in future leaders and innovators who can think critically about the country’s future,” he said.

Acknowledging concerns over children’s safety, Atanda stated that while celebrating the talent, SystemSpecs stands in solidarity with families affected by insecurity, adding that every child deserves the freedom to dream, learn and thrive safely.

Managing Director of HumanManager, Mr. Udy Ngele, added: “Digital transformation should not happen only within workplaces. It must also reflect in the ease, safety, comfort and efficiency people experience daily while moving across the country. Smarter transportation systems ultimately improve productivity, workforce wellbeing, and human capital outcomes.”