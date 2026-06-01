Oyo School Kidnap: How I Escaped Bandits Attack, Says Amina 

Tinubu deploys Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Disu, Musa, Dare to Ogbomoso

Details special rescue team, approves recruitment of 1,000 forest guards for Oyo

Ekiti monarchs demand tougher kidnapping law

NUT directs teachers to begin indefinite strike

DSS nabs persons linked to Papiri abduction

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja, Segun James in Lagos, Laleye Dipo in Minna, Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja and Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti



Fear and uncertainty have continued to grip communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State following the coordinated attack on three educational institutions in the rural communities of Ahoro-Esin-Ile, Yawota and Alawusa on May 15, as survivors and families of victims recounted their ordeal.



Among those still struggling to come to terms with the attack is Aminat, a student who narrowly escaped when armed men stormed her school while examinations were underway.

Narrating her experience to a Nigerian filmmaker and On-air Personality, Chude Jideonwo, Aminat said what began as a normal school day quickly turned into chaos when gunshots rang out across the school premises.

“We were writing an exam when we heard them shooting. That’s how we ran into the bush. Even our teacher ran away. We haven’t seen him since then,” she said.



The student recalled that amid the confusion and stampede that followed, pupils scattered in different directions in a desperate bid to save their lives. According to her, it was only after the family conducted frantic searches that they realised her elder brother was among those missing.

“Since then I have not seen my elder brother. After searching everywhere and he was nowhere to be found, that’s how we knew he was missing,” she said.



Residents said the attack occurred simultaneously across the affected communities, catching many families and school authorities off guard. The attackers left behind scattered books, bags and personal belongings as evidence of the panic that followed.

At the Baptist school in Esin-Ile, where some of the victims were taken, pupils’ boxes and school bags remained strewn across classrooms long after the attackers had fled. The incident has now left parents devastated and fearful for the safety of their children.



One of the affected parents, identified simply as Mama Muheez, who is the mother of Aminat, said her eight-year-old son, Abdulraman, was among those abducted.

“When they finished eating, they went to school. We heard they were kidnapped before 11 a.m. The government told us they have been looking for them. It has been difficult. I can’t eat, I can’t sleep,” she said.



She added that the remaining children in her family are too frightened to return to school. “For now they can’t go back to school because we are scared. The government should help us. These children are my life,” the mother of six said.

As security agencies and local volunteers mobilised to rescue the abducted victims, tragedy struck again.



One of the residents, Adigun Michael, disclosed that his brother, Shuaibu Adigun, was killed during efforts to locate the kidnapped children after rescuers encountered explosives planted along access routes by the attackers.

“My brother was among those who went in search of the kidnapped children, but they laid mines along the road. It was the bomb that my brother matched and died,” he said.



Michael said his late brother worked at the national park and left behind a wife and children. “The pain is much,” he added.

Residents believe the attackers escaped through routes linked to the old Oyo National Park after carrying out the operation. The attack has left the affected communities traumatised, with many schools yet to resume normal activities.

The Mogaji of the community, Yekini Abioye, described the incident as unprecedented in the history of the community. “It was around 9 a.m. that we started hearing gunshots and they said bandits were in town. This has never happened in this town. We are shattered as a community,” he said.



According to him, the attack has left residents traumatised and fearful, with many parents refusing to allow their children return to school. “They first killed a vigilante person. We need the army around here. The children can’t return to school for now,” Abioye added. The bandits also reportedly killed a man on a bike who refused to let go of it.



For Sarah Aina, the attack has brought fresh anguish to a family already coping with loss. She said one of her twin children was taken away while sitting for an examination. “My kids are twins. They were writing an exam when the bandits came and asked them to stand up. That’s how they picked one of the twins,” she said.



Aina, who is raising the children after the death of their parents, appealed to government authorities to intensify efforts to secure the victims’ release. “We ask the government to help us. We are still scared,” she said.



Tinubu Deploys Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Disu, Musa, Dare



Also, the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, led a five-man high-powered federal government delegation to Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, following the abduction of pupils and teachers from Community Grammar School, Baptist Nursery and Primary School, and L.A. Primary School on May 15, 2026.



The delegation, according to a release issued by presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police; Tunji Disu; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

The delegation conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s deep concern over the incident and his commitment to securing the safe return of the victims.



As part of immediate measures to strengthen security in the area, the president has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State in collaboration with the state government.

The delegation also informed community leaders and lawmakers that their request for the establishment of a military base in the area would be conveyed to the president for consideration and approval.

In addition, Tinubu has directed a specialised security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to intensify efforts to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.



Addressing residents in both English and Yoruba, Gbajabiamila said the president’s decision to dispatch the nation’s top security leadership to the affected communities reflected his determination to deploy every available resource towards securing the victims’ release.

According to him, “Mr. President is deeply troubled by this incident. Whatever it takes, our children and teachers will be brought back home safely. He has issued all necessary directives and is providing every support required by our security agencies to achieve that objective.



“Your pain and anxiety are understood. By the grace of God, your children will return safely to your arms. Mr. President also saw the appeals from some parents and community members urging caution in the rescue efforts.

“Let me assure you that the operation will be intelligence-led and carefully coordinated, deploying both kinetic and non-kinetic measures to secure the safe return of the victims.”

The delegation was also at the palace of the Soun of Ogbomoso land, HRM Kabiyesi Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye to commiserate with him and his people.



The delegation further met with the wife of the deceased school Teacher, Mrs. Mary Oyedokun and her two children.

Femi Gbajabiamila, delivered the President’s condolences with a promise that the family would not suffer.



NUT Directs Teachers to Begin Strike



In the same vein, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) yesterday directed all public primary and secondary school teachers in Oyo State to withdraw their services indefinitely beginning Monday, June 1, 2026.

Confirming the directive, NUT National President, Audu Amba, said: “We have directed all Teachers in Oyo state to remain at home starting from tomorrow (Monday).”



The directive was conveyed in a national circular dated May 29, 2026, and signed by Amba and the union’s Secretary-General, Clinton Ikpitibo. The circular further directed that public school teachers in the state should withdraw services indefinitely “until the abducted colleagues and learners are safely released.”

As part of its response, the union also announced nationwide solidarity rallies scheduled for June 2, 2026, across all state capitals. The NUT expressed deep distress over what it described as the “horrifying, inhumane and nightmarish conditions” of abducted teachers and students.



DSS Nabs Persons Linked to Papiri School Kidnap



Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS) has arrested five persons, including two Nigeriens, suspected to be arms couriers to gunmen who, on November 21, 2025, attacked St. Mary’s Catholic school in Papiri village, Niger State, abducting nearly 300 students and staff.

Recovered from the men were a large cache of arms, including 15 AK rifles and 1434 rounds of live ammunition.

According to credible security sources, one Yusuf Mohammed aka Bature, who is on the list of wanted members of Jama’atu Ahlis Sunna Lidda’awati wal-Jihad aka Boko Haram terror organisation and his accomplice, Mubarak Ibrahim were arrested on the Zaria Kaduna highway while on their way to collect a consignment of arms for their commanders.



A follow-up operation led to the arrest of Goni Ibrahim, an international arms courier from Diffa Region, Niger Republic. Arrested alongside Ibrahim was one Tukur Sani who was identified as his accomplice.

Concealed in an unnamed blue car the arrested men were travelling in were 15 AK 103 rifles, 15 magazines and 1,434 rounds of 7.62 mm live ammunition, top security sources said.



Days after the arrests, added the security sources, yet another member of the arms courier syndicate, identified as Alhaji Adamu aka Gado Banufe, known to be supplying arms around the Kebbi axis, was arrested in Yauri, Kebbi State.

The security sources disclosed that preliminary investigations established that the five men served as arms couriers to the gunmen who carried out the November 2025 attacks on the Catholic boarding school in Papiri.



First Lady: Under Tinubu, Nation’s Challenges Will Be Surmounted



The First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, has reassured Nigerians that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, security challenges facing the nation would be surmounted soon.

She disclosed that security agencies in collaboration with other nations were working to put an end to the activities of bandits.

The First Lady, who stated this during her first official State visit to Ekiti State during a meeting with the Ekiti State Traditional Rulers’ Council at the Government House, Ado Ekiti, said President Tinubu was working tirelessly to ensure that issues of insecurity was curbed, adding that the issues of insecurity was highly disheartening.



“The US, for example, is helping. Most of the people causing this unrest are non-Nigerians, not that security issues do not exist in Nigeria, I can’t really say too much because some information is highly classified.

“Therefore, I can assure you, America for instance is helping, France too is helping and some other developed countries.

“Nigeria because of her nature as a blessed country, you can see the beauty from Ekiti, Nigeria is too great to be intimidated.”

She expressed her belief that the challenges facing the country presently would end soon with a charge to the people, especially women, to keep being prayerful adding that she believed God was faithful to fail. ‎



Ekiti Monarchs Demand Tougher Anti-kidnapping Laws



Earlier, the Chairman of the Ekiti Traditional Rulers’ Council, Oba Adu Adejimi Alagbado, the Ogoga of Ikere Ekiti had commended Tinubu for his various initiatives to make life easy for Nigerians.

He expressed his deep belief in the leadership of President Tinubu as he recalled how the president transformed Lagos State while he was the state governor.



The Royal Father called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure that insecurity was addressed, citing how people were being kidnapped in the state and other states.

The traditional rulers however renewed calls for a review of Nigeria’s anti-kidnapping laws and the establishment of state police.

The monarch expressed concern that despite the growing threat posed by kidnappers, existing laws had not imposed sufficient consequences on those involved in the crime and their collaborators.



According to him, a comprehensive review of laws relating to kidnapping and violent crimes has become imperative to deter criminality and strengthen public confidence in the justice system.

“There should be a review of laws dealing with insecurity in the country. Kidnapping has persisted for too long. Those aiding and abetting these crimes should face severe punishment. We must demonstrate clearly that criminality will not pay,” the monarch said.

He also renewed the call for the creation of state police, arguing that decentralised policing would provide states with stronger security architecture capable of responding effectively to local security threats.

“The bill for the creation of state police should be fast-tracked. Our people are not cowards, but their hands are tied. State police will help communities respond more effectively to criminal activities and improve intelligence gathering at the grassroots,” he said.



Niger State Confirms Kidnap of Medical Doctor



The Niger State Government has confirmed the abduction of a medical doctor in New Bussa, Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

Head of Medical Services at New Bussa General Hospital, Dr Tony Eghagagara, was said to have been kidnapped by unknown persons over a month ago.

The Commissioner for Homeland Security, Mr Maurice Magaji, briefing newsmen on the abduction at a press conference to mark three years of the administration of Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, did not give details of the kidnap but explained that all efforts were being made to secure the release of Eghagagara.



“We are making serious efforts to get the doctor released. We are collaborating with all the security agencies to ensure he is freed,” Mr. Magaji declared. The medical practitioner was allegedly kidnapped from his private clinic in Wawa town.

The Commissioner blamed the activities of bandits and kidnappers in the state on informants but said government has begun sensitisation of people especially those in the rural areas that it is better to give information about criminals to the government than give critical information to terrorists



He disclosed that to sustain the relative peace being enjoyed across the state, committees made up of security operatives, traditional and religious leaders have been set up across the 274 wards of the state to monitor the security situations in the areas and report to appropriate quarters.

Magaji disclosed that the government has purchased Armoured Personnel Career APC but said they were centrally positioned for use in the event of any security breach.



Kogi: Troops Kill Terrorist, Recover Arms, Ammunition



The troops of the 12 Brigade of the Nigerian Army have foiled a planned kidnapping operation in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State, killing one suspected terrorist and recovering weapons during a tactical ambush.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Acting Assistant Army Public Relation Officer, Lt. Hassan Abdullahi.

Abdullahi pointed out that the operation, which was carried out on Saturday, followed credible intelligence reports indicating that a group of terrorists were preparing to launch kidnapping attacks on Jakura II Community and its environs.

He explained that the troops swiftly deployed to a suspected crossing point along the Old Obajana–Tajimi Road and laid an ambush to intercept the criminals.



The troops reportedly came into contact with the terrorists and engaged them in a fierce gun battle. During the exchange, one terrorist was neutralised, while others escaped with suspected gunshot wounds.

Following the operation, soldiers conducted a search of the area and recovered one AK-47 rifle, five magazines, 70 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, a bandolier, and mobile phones.

Abdullahi noted that the recovered items further confirmed the involvement of the criminal group in kidnapping activities within the area.



Refer Nigeria to Security Council, SERAP Urges UN Chief



Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres “to urgently invoke Article 99 of the UN Charter and bring Nigeria’s escalating insecurity—marked by mass abductions, killings, attacks on civilians, mass displacement, and other grave human rights violations—to the attention of the UN Security Council.”

SERAP said, “Nigeria’s escalating insecurity and grave human rights violations are reflected in repeated abductions, killings, attacks on civilians, and mass displacement in Oyo, Benue, Borno, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and several other parts of the country.”

In the open letter dated 30 May 2026 and signed by SERAP deputy director, Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The scale, persistence, and regional implications of the insecurity and grave human rights crisis in Nigeria pose a threat to international peace and security and risk aggravating existing threats in the region.



“Article 99 of the UN Charter is designed precisely for situations in which emerging or ongoing crises require urgent preventive diplomacy, sustained international scrutiny, and coordinated international action.

“Several years of violence and conflicts in several states have created appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma across Nigeria. Our appeal is grounded in the preventive mandate of the UN Charter and the urgent need to address a rapidly deteriorating situation in the country.”



The letter read in part: “Article 99 of the UN Charter provides that: ‘The Secretary-General may bring to the attention of the Security Council any matter which in his opinion may threaten the maintenance of international peace and security.

“Placing the escalating insecurity and grave human rights violations in Nigeria on the Security Council’s formal agenda would strengthen the credibility and effectiveness of the United Nations system in fulfilling its primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security.”



Group Condemns Politicisation of Security Issues



A civic organisation, Democracy Watch Frontiers (DWF), has condemned what it described as opposition-sponsored protests aimed at undermining the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying such actions amounted to a cynical exploitation of the suffering of victims of insecurity.

In a statement in Abuja, the group’s Publicity Secretary, Danjuma Ahmed, warned Nigerians against attempts to manipulate public opinion ahead of the 2027 general election through misinformation and emotionally charged narratives.



According to the organisation, certain political actors were deliberately seeking to discredit the government by exploiting security challenges and other national concerns for partisan advantage.

DWF alleged that similar tactics were employed during previous election cycles, particularly in the lead-up to the 2015 general election, when coordinated campaigns contributed to negative perceptions of the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.



The group also criticised reactions to recent security incidents, including the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State, accusing critics of using such tragedies to score political points.

It further claimed that several images and reports circulating on social media regarding security challenges were either manipulated or presented out of context, urging citizens to verify information before sharing them.

“Terrorists all over the world are known not only to be heartless but often irrational in their actions. However, opposition elements are exploiting the situation as usual. Most of the pictures being circulated are manipulated and completely false,” the statement said.