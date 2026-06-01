In Continuation of Reconciliation Efforts, Atiku Meets Hayatu-Deen in Lagos

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

In continuation of efforts to consolidate his candidacy and reconcile with rivals at the recent presidential primary election of African Democratic Congress (ADC), presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, held a closed-door meeting with Mohammed Hayatu-Deen at his Lagos residence.

Atiku had held a meeting last week with his closest rival at the primary, former Rivers State Governor, Chibuike Amaechi, soon after winning the party’s presidential ticket.

The former vice president had said he would meet with Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen.

Atiku posted the meeting with Hayatu-Deen on his X page. He was accompanied by some of his associates, like Senator Ben Obi, among others.

The development followed discontent among aspirants over the conduct of the exercise.

Amaechi and Hayatu-Deen had rejected the outcome of the primary, alleging manipulation of the voting process. Hayatu-Deen also said he would not attend the announcement of the result. Amaechi, too, was absent at the ceremony.

Following his victory, Atiku appealed to aggrieved aspirants and party members to put the contest behind them and work together for the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

“I, therefore, appeal to all those who feel aggrieved to come back to our party and close ranks with the rest of us,” Atiku said.

He also extended a direct appeal to his fellow contestants, urging them to join him in what he described as a broader effort to address the country’s challenges.

“In particular, I invite Chief Rotimi Amaechi and Alhaji Muhammad Hayatu-Deen to join me in this fight to save our democracy and our country,” he said.

Atiku maintained that the outcome of the primary should not divide the party, stressing that internal contests should not create permanent factions.

He stated, “As I said previously, there are no winners and no losers. Our people look up to us for leadership, and I am ready to lead.”

He pledged to work with other aspirants and stakeholders to strengthen the party ahead of the next general election.

Atiku stated, “I shall work with you all to continue to build our party. I will campaign with you and if Nigeria’s leaders demand it, govern with you to build a country that works for all of us.”