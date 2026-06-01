  • Monday, 1st June, 2026

Visa Issues Delay Bafana Bafana’s Trip to World Cup

Sport | 44 minutes ago

South Africa’s Sports Minister, Gayton McKenzie, has demanded an explanation after the country’s football team was delayed travelling to Mexico ahead of the World Cup due to visa issues.

The South African Football Association (SAFA) admitted the team had “experienced challenges regarding Visas for some players and officials” but did not give further details. National broadcaster SABC described what happened as an “administrative bungle”.

In response, sports minister Gayton McKenzie said he had told Safa: “I need a report and action must be taken against those responsible for this mess.”

“We are being made to look like fools,” he added on X.

The team, nicknamed Bafana Bafana, are due to face Jamaica in a friendly in Mexico on Friday.

They will then play in the World Cup opening match against Mexico, which is co-hosting the competition alongside the US and Canada, on 11 June.

“This Safa travel & visa debacle is embarrassing & grossly unfair towards the players & coaching staff,” McKenzie also wrote on X.

A brief statement from Safa said it was “working around the clock to ensure that the team travels to Mexico City as soon as possible ahead of the opening match”.

According to South African news site TimesLive, efforts were being made to get the team US visas to allow the team to travel either later on Sunday or on Monday.

The Bafana Bafana squad and staff need permission to enter the US as they play their second World Cup game against the Czech Republic in Atlanta.

The government’s international relations department is also involved.

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