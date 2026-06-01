Rotary District 9111 Presents Indigent Students with Scholarships

Rotary International District 9111, under the aegis of District Educational and Welfare Endowment Fund (DEWEF), is set to present N10.2 million bursary fund to 51 indigent undergraduates selected across universities and polytechnics in Ogun and Lagos States.

The DEWEF scholarship cheques presentation will hold tomorrow, Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at Rotary Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos, during an occasion to be presided by the Rotary District 9111 Governor,Prince Henry Akinyele.

The 51 students will get N200,000 each to support in the payment of school fees, feeding allowance and textbooks for a session.

Past District Governor (PDG) Oluwanisomo Omoniyi, the Chairman, DEWEF Board of Trustees, speaking on behalf of the District 9111 Governor, Prince Henry Akinyele disclosed that “each of the fifty-one awardees will be given the money to defray academic expenses, payment of fees, feeding allowance and textbooks for a session.”

He explained that the condition for sustaining the scholarship is for the students to maintain scores of over 3.0 in their academic CPGA while they are also encouraged to join the Rotaract Clubs in their various campuses.

He said: “They are encouraged to join Rotaract which is the youth arm of Rotary to imbibe the giving spirit of members of various Clubs, who out of their charitable nature contribute annually to give these scholarships.”

According to Sulemon Adekunle Mufutau, Chairman of DEWEF Scholarship Committee, District 9111 speaking on the selection criteria, “we made request for brilliant and indigent students in HND 1 and 200 levels in Universities from the over 84 Clubs in our District 9111 and 62 candidates were presented, they went through screening and 30 candidates were invited to undergo computer based aptitude test (CBT) conducted by West African Examinations Council (WAEC) of which 15 candidates passed the aptitude test.

“The 15 qualified students also went through another round of oral interviews before we eventually got 8 new students that qualified for the scholarships.”

These additional eight candidates are to join another 43 students already enjoying the scholarship to make 51 students all together for this year’s award.

“Aside from the academic qualifications, we also ascertained their indigentship, so we will give out the scholarships to those who truly qualified and deserve it,” he stated.

Mufutau added that “The DEWEF Fund was established by District 9110 (now Districts 9111 and 9112) in the 1991-92 Rotary year to cater to the needy and indigent students in tertiary institutions and to support the District’s intervention efforts on education.”

“The value of the scholarship used to be N100,000 but was increased to N200,000 per student last year, because we felt that the initial amount was not commensurate with the current economic realities.

“The purpose of Rotary District 9111 DEWEF Scholarship is to help brilliant but poor indigent students in tertiary institutions in Lagos and Ogun States of Nigeria, to fund their education and provide for their welfare.”

“Rotarians have been voluntarily donating with a view to achieving the objective of this educational intervention initiative cause.”