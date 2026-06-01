Oyo Public Schools Comply With NUT Directive, Begin Strike over Pupils, Teachers’ Abduction

Teachers in public primary and secondary schools across Oyo State on Monday began an indefinite strike to protest the kidnapp of teachers and pupils of three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that armed men on May 15 attacked Community Grammar School, L.A. Primary School, both in Ahoro- Esinele and Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, near Ogbomoso, where pupils and teachers were abducted and two persons killed.

Following the incident, the NUT, Oyo State Wing, directed teachers in the state to embark on an indefinite strike to start on June 1.

A NAN correspondent who monitored the strike in public schools in Ibadan reports full compliance with the indefinite strike.

Some of the schools visited included Anglican Junior Secondary School, Orita-Mefa; St. Patrick Secondary School, Bashorun; St. Louis Grammar School, Mokola; Oba Akinbiyi Model School; and St. Brigid’s School, Mokola.

NAN reports that many students who arrived at their schools as early as 7:45 a.m. were turned back and asked to return home.

NAN also observed that only candidates sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and teachers assigned to invigilation duties were allowed into school premises.

One of the teachers, Mrs Yemisi Alao, told NAN that staff members in her school had been directed not to report for duty in compliance with the union’s directive.

“We are all complying in solidarity with the affected teachers, pupils and their families. We pray that the abducted victims will regain their freedom and return home safely,” she said.

Another teacher, Mrs Tayo Olutayo, said both students and teachers had been adequately informed ahead of the industrial action.

“Only WAEC candidates and teachers involved in the examination process are expected to be in school,” she said.

Reports from other parts of the state including Oyo, Ogbomoso, Iseyin, Saki, Eruwa and Igboora in Ibarapa indicate full compliance with the strike by teachers in public primary and secondary schools. (NAN)