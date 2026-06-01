Lawyer Clinches LP Ticket For Awka North/South Federal Constituency

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A ​Legal practitioner, Kachi Aghasili, has officially emerged as the Labour Party (LP) flag bearer for the Awka North and South Federal Constituency ahead of the upcoming National Assembly elections.

Aghasili emerged after a closely monitored primary election held in Awka, the state capital yesterday, securing the mandate to fly the party’s flag in the contest for the House of Representatives seat.

Reacting to her victory via a statement, Aghasili described the outcome as not only a political win but also a continuation of a growing movement built on service, integrity, competence, and the collective hope of the people of Awka North and Awka South,” she declared.

​Expressing deep humility at the confidence reposed in her by the party members, the legal practitioner noted that the ticket represents a mandate given by the people, for the people.

​”I am deeply honored and humbled to emerge as the flag bearer of the Labour Party for the House of Representatives, Awka North and South Federal Constituency,” Aghasili said.

​She dedicated the primary victory to the ordinary citizens, particularly the youth and women within the constituency who she said are yearning for inclusive governance and socioeconomic opportunities.

​”This victory is not mine alone,” Aghasili emphasized. “It belongs to every young person yearning for opportunity, every woman whose voice deserves representation, every community seeking responsive leadership, and every citizen who still believes that politics can be anchored on principle, sincerity, and genuine service.”

​The legal practitioner promised to depart from what she described as transactional politics to a more institutionalized, people-oriented representation at the National Assembly.

​”Our campaign will remain focused on practical representation, youth and women empowerment, education, infrastructure advocacy, economic opportunities, cultural preservation, transparency, and accessible governance,” she affirmed.