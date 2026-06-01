Group Hails Tinubu’s Oyo Forest Guard Approval, Warns Against Delays in Implementation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Northern Christian Youth Professionals (NCYP) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving the recruitment of 1,000 Forest Guards for Oyo State, describing the move as a significant step toward strengthening internal security and expanding community-based protection across Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Monday and signed by its Chairman, Isaac Abrak, the group said the approval reflects the Federal Government’s recognition of the growing security threats within forested regions and the urgent need to bolster surveillance and intelligence-gathering capabilities nationwide.

The group noted that its position is consistent with an earlier call made on May 25, 2026, urging the Federal Government to extend the Forest Guard initiative beyond pilot arrangements and establish similar structures in all states of the federation.

While applauding the approval and ongoing efforts by security agencies to secure the release of kidnapped school teachers and children in Oyo State, NCYP cautioned that security policies must move beyond announcements to concrete implementation.

The organisation pointed to the case of Plateau State, where the Federal Government approved the recruitment of 1,000 Forest Guards following deadly attacks and worsening insecurity in rural communities. According to NCYP, despite the announcement made in January, the initiative has yet to become operational several months later, exposing a gap between policy approval and execution.

“Security decisions must be fully and rapidly implemented through recruitment, training and deployment. Delays undermine the purpose of such interventions and create opportunities for criminal elements to exploit existing security gaps,” the statement said.

NCYP expressed optimism that the recent appointment of retired Major General Adeyinka Famadewa as Special Adviser on Homeland Security would strengthen coordination and accelerate the implementation of critical security initiatives across the country.

The group urged the Federal Government to establish and operationalise Forest Guard units in all states, arguing that a nationwide framework would improve surveillance of forest corridors, enhance intelligence gathering and provide stronger support for military and law enforcement operations.

It further recommended that recruitment into the Forest Guard programme should prioritize residents of host and forest communities, citing their familiarity with local terrain, movement patterns and hidden routes frequently exploited by criminal groups.

According to NCYP, a community-driven approach would deepen cooperation with security agencies and improve Nigeria’s capacity to prevent and respond to threats emerging from forested areas.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at enhancing national security, protecting lives and property, and restoring lasting peace across the country.