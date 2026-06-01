Group:  Tinubu’s 2027 Continuity Crucial for Nigeria’s Growth

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A support group, The Twenty Million Thumbs for Tinubu (TMT), has said that President Bola Tinubu’s continuity in 2027 is crucial for the nation’s overall growth and stability.

The group made this known in a statement issued yesterday after a high-level strategic meeting aimed at unifying the entire South-South geopolitical zone to guarantee a seamless continuity for the President’s administration.

It stressed that the President has successfully stabilised the economy, with his bold policies and structural reforms already yielding tangible, positive results for the Nigerian people.

Speaking after the strategic session, Mr. Jimmy Omo-Agege, reassured the people of the South-South region that his commitment to President Tinubu’s vision remains unshakable.

He noted that the region stands to benefit immensely from aligning fully with the current administration’s progressive agenda.

On his part, TMT Co-Convener, Prince Emmanuel Odigie, expressed absolute confidence in the leadership structure driving the movement in the region.

He said: “We have total confidence in the capacity of Jimmy Omo-Agege and all the other dedicated leaders driving the TMT agenda in the South-South,” Prince Odigie stated.

“By the grace of God Almighty, and with the relentless backing of our formidable grassroots mobilizers, we are fully equipped to deliver the region for Mr. President.”

Odigie further outlined the organisation’s phased national strategy, Phase one Unify the entire Southern Nigeria in absolute, undivided support for the President.

The group urged all stakeholders, community leaders, and grassroots mobilizers across the South-South to join hands in ensuring the continuity of these transformative policies beyond 2027.