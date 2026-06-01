Nigeria Joins Nations with Globally Recognised Cartography Training Programme

Kayode Alfred

Nigeria has boldly stepped into a new era of maritime relevance following the international certification of its first nautical cartography programme by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), a landmark recognition that signals the nation’s rising influence within the global hydrographic community.

The historic achievement, announced after the 49th meeting of the International Board on Standards of Competence for Hydrographic Surveyors and Nautical Cartographers (IBSC), marks a defining moment for Nigeria’s maritime education and technical capacity development, firmly positioning the country among a select league of nations with internationally accredited expertise in hydrography and nautical cartography.

Nigeria has taken a defining step onto the global maritime stage following the international certification of its first nautical cartography programme by the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO), a landmark achievement widely regarded as a breakthrough for the nation’s hydrographic and maritime education sector.

The milestone signals Nigeria’s emergence among a select group of nations with globally recognised training programmes in nautical cartography and hydrographic sciences. At the heart of this historic accomplishment is the visionary leadership of Rear Admiral Olumide Fadahunsi, the Hydrographer of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hydrographic Agency (NHA), whose strategic drive continues to reposition Nigeria within the rapidly evolving global blue economy.

For a nation long defined by its strategic maritime corridors and vast coastal assets, the certification represents far more than institutional recognition. It is a bold affirmation of Nigeria’s growing technical capacity, intellectual competence, and commitment to international best practices in hydrography, navigation safety, and marine science development.

Established in 2022 through legislation enacted by the National Assembly, the National Hydrographic Agency was conceived as Nigeria’s central authority for hydrographic and oceanographic operations. Since its establishment, the agency has steadily advanced efforts aimed at strengthening navigational safety, improving maritime cooperation, and deepening local expertise in charting and ocean data management.

Under Fadahunsi’s stewardship, the agency has pursued an ambitious vision anchored on professionalism, innovation and global integration. The latest IHO certification now places Nigeria in an elite category of maritime nations capable of delivering internationally accredited hydrographic and nautical cartography training.

Industry observers note that the recognition arrives at a pivotal moment for Africa’s maritime future. As global trade routes, offshore energy operations, fisheries development, coastal infrastructure, and marine environmental protection become increasingly dependent on accurate hydrographic data, nations with advanced charting and survey capabilities are gaining strategic importance.

Hydrography, often described as the silent backbone of maritime commerce, plays a critical role in ensuring safe navigation, supporting offshore exploration, protecting marine ecosystems, and strengthening national security architecture. The availability of internationally certified training programmes therefore represents a major leap towards building indigenous expertise capable of serving both national and regional demands.

The certification under the IHO S-5 and S-8 standards is also expected to unlock broader opportunities for professional exchange, regional training partnerships, and international scientific collaboration across Africa’s maritime sector.

Beyond the technical significance, the achievement carries symbolic weight. It reflects Nigeria’s determination to move from being merely a coastal nation to becoming a respected maritime knowledge hub with influence extending across the Gulf of Guinea and the wider African continent. For many stakeholders within the global maritime community, the development underscores a larger narrative — one of institutional reform, strategic foresight, and the emergence of a new generation of Nigerian maritime leadership committed to excellence on the world stage.

As congratulations continue to pour in from industry experts and maritime institutions, the consensus remains unmistakable: Nigeria’s hydrographic future has entered a new era, and Rear Admiral Olumide Fadahunsi has firmly charted the course.