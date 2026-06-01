Falcon Corporation Founder, Joe Ezigbo, to Chair 5th AMTY Awards

The organisers of the prestigious Anambra Man of the Year (AMTY) Awards have announced renowned gas entrepreneur and Founder of Falcon Corporation, Prof. Joe Ezigbo, as Chairman of the 5th edition of the awards ceremony scheduled to hold on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Stanel Dome, Awka.

Themed “Unstoppable Anambra,” this year’s edition is expected to bring together distinguished sons and daughters of Anambra State, captains of industry, professionals, public servants, entrepreneurs, and other stakeholders to celebrate excellence, achievement, and outstanding contributions to society.

According to the organisers, the choice of Prof Ezigbo as Chairman of the occasion was informed by his accomplishments, integrity, leadership qualities, and towering reputation in the society.

Highly regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost gas industry pioneers, Prof. Ezigbo founded Falcon Corporation, one of the nation’s leading indigenous gas distribution companies. The company, which he co-founded and built alongside his wife, Prof Audrey Ezigbo, has grown into one of the biggest and most influential players in Nigeria’s gas sector.

Beyond his exploits in business, Prof. Ezigbo is also renowned for his commitment to social impact through the Joe Ezigbo Foundation for Dyslexia, an initiative dedicated to raising awareness about dyslexia, promoting improved teaching methodologies, and collaborating with educational authorities to enhance learning outcomes for children affected by the condition.

An accomplished scholar, Prof. Ezigbo studied at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Imperial College London, and the University of Salford, institutions that helped shape his distinguished academic and professional journey.

His contributions to business and society have earned him numerous recognitions and accolades over the years. Notably, he emerged as the Anambra Man of the Year in 2024, received the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year West Africa Award in 2014, and was honoured with the Lagos Business School Distinguished Alumni Award in 2018.

In a letter to Prof. Ezigbo, the organisers described him as a worthy choice whose personality and accomplishments align perfectly with the values and aspirations of the AMTY Awards.

“Your wealth of experience, integrity, and standing in society make you eminently suited to provide leadership, grace, and credibility to this occasion as Chairman,” the organisers stated.

The letter further noted that his presence would inspire awardees and guests alike while helping to create a memorable and impactful event.

Established to celebrate distinguished personalities of Anambra origin who have excelled in various fields of human endeavour, the AMTY Awards has, over the years, evolved into one of Anambra’s most prestigious award platforms for recognising and celebrating excellence, leadership, innovation, philanthropy, and service.

Among previous recipients of the prestigious AMTY honours include Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone, former Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka and internationally renowned Professor of Pharmacy; Lady Ada Chukwudozie, Chairman of Keystone Bank and Chairperson of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), South-East Zone; Engr. Barth Nwibe, Chairman and Group Managing Director of SEGOFS Energy Group; Chief Dr. Alexander Chika Okafor, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Chicason Group; Val Ozigbo; Alex Ejesieme, SAN, distinguished legal practitioner and Senior Advocate of Nigeria; Amaka Ezeno,respected Lawyer and Member, Body of Benchers;Engr. Eloka Ejeh, Oil Mogul; Rev. Fr. Prof. Edwin Oguejiofor,SAN, respected Catholic priest, philosopher and academic; Nonso Okpala, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of VFD Group; and Ambassador Ajulu Okeke, veteran diplomat and Nigeria’s first female Ambassador-Consul General, among others.

The event has also been chaired by distinguished personalities over the years, including former Provost of the Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze, Prof Josephat Ogbuagu; foremost Nigerian military cardiologist, Gen. A.E. Ajemba; renowned industrialist and Chairman of Hardis & Dromedas, Chief Chike Obidigbo; and former Resident Electoral Commissioner and pioneer Vice Chancellor of Hezekiah University, Prof Emeka Ezeonu.