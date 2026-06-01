NUT Calls for Increased Security Presence in Osun Border Schools

Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) in Osun State has urged the state government to deploy more security personnel to schools in remote communities bordering neighbouring states.

Chairman of the union in the state, Mr Babalola Babatunde, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Osogbo.

Babatunde said the deployment of additional security personnel to schools in remote areas had become imperative to prevent attacks and kidnappings by bandits.

He said he had discussed the matter with the Commissioner for Education and that a meeting had been scheduled for Monday.

“The governor and his executive council have been proactive and committed to the development of education in the state.

“I have requested that more security personnel, including operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), be deployed to schools in border communities.

“Schools located near forests and border communities are often far from urban centres, making them vulnerable targets for bandits and kidnappers.

“Being a teacher should not be a crime,” he said.

Babatunde also said that the national leadership of the NUT had directed all state chapters of the union to embark on solidarity rallies on Tuesday to demand the unconditional release of teachers and learners kidnapped in Oyo and other states.

NAN reports that following the kidnapping of some students and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, Gov. Ademola Adeleke ordered the immediate revitalisation of the Safe School Initiative in Osun.

Adeleke said the revitalisation of the initiative was a proactive measure aimed at preventing any spillover effects of the incident in Oyo State into Osun.

The governor also directed intensified intelligence gathering in rural and border communities.

He further announced stronger collaboration between the Amotekun Corps and community peace organisations, as well as a security review meeting involving the Commissioner for Education and the State Security Adviser.(NAN)