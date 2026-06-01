Nigerian Breweries Corporate Affairs Manager Nominated for AMTY Award

Iyom Joy Egolum, Corporate Affairs Manager (East) at Nigerian Breweries Plc, has been nominated for the Corporate Affairs Leader of the Year category at the Anambra Man of The Year (AMTY) Awards, in recognition of her contributions to reputation management, stakeholder engagement and corporate sustainability initiatives.

Egolum, who oversees public, external and government affairs, regulatory compliance and communications across Nigeria’s Eastern and Middle Belt region covering eight states, is being recognised for her strategic leadership and role in strengthening corporate-community relations.

Her nomination reflects years of experience spanning engineering, supply chain management and corporate affairs across leading firms, including Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company, FrieslandCampina, Unilever and Nigerian Breweries Plc.

Known for her crisis management expertise and stakeholder engagement skills, she has played significant roles in managing regulatory issues and advancing sustainability-focused programmes within the organisation.

Beyond corporate leadership, Egolum is actively involved in mentoring women and young professionals through masterclasses on communication and presentation skills.

She also serves as President of Otu Odu Nri Cultural Association, the registered body for female title holders in Nri, while balancing professional and community leadership responsibilities.

The nomination places her among professionals being recognised for excellence and impact within Nigeria’s corporate affairs space.