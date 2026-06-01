FAAN, Lagos State Govt Intensify Ebola Surveillance at MMIA

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) in collaboration with the Lagos State Government health officials and Port Health Services have reinforced measures to strictly profile passengers arriving at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, to prevent the importation and spread the of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in the country.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, FAAN, Henry Agbabire, a team comprising officials from the agency, the Lagos State Government and Port Health inspected facilities at the airport yesterday.

The inspection was conducted to assess the airport’s readiness to detect, monitor, and respond to any potential Ebola threat, particularly in light of recent developments surrounding the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The exercise brought together key stakeholders from the health and aviation sectors, including the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Emmanuel Akinola Abayomi; MMIA Airport Manager, Mr. Olatokunbo Arewa; General Manager, Aviation Medical, FAAN, Dr. Ibrahim Bilikisu; the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Health, Dr. Dayo Lajide; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Health, Dr. Kemi Ogunyemi; and the State Epidemiologist, Dr. Ismail Adeshina Abdus-Salam, among others.

Speaking during the inspection, Prof. Abayomi commended FAAN and other stakeholders for their swift response to developments relating to the Ebola outbreak in the DRC and the proactive preventive measures already in place at the airport.

He stressed the need for heightened vigilance and stricter surveillance, particularly in monitoring passengers arriving from countries considered high-risk.

According to him, effective procedures must be maintained to identify, separate, and closely monitor travelers from such destinations while ensuring full compliance with established public health protocols.

The commissioner noted that continuous collaboration among all relevant agencies remains crucial to preventing the importation and spread of infectious diseases through Nigeria’s busiest airport, adding that safeguarding public health must remain a priority.

In his remarks, the Airport Manager, Mr. Olatokunbo Arewa, assured the visiting delegation of FAAN’s commitment to sustaining all necessary preventive measures and adhering to established health regulations.

He called for greater synergy among stakeholders and emphasized the importance of immediate action whenever symptoms suggestive of Ebola are detected in any traveler.

“Prompt detection, reporting and response are essential to preventing the spread of any infectious disease within the airport environment and beyond,” he said.

Also briefing the delegation, Dr. Abdullahi Lawal, Officer-in-Charge of Port Health Services and Head of the Point of Entry (PoE) team at MMIA, disclosed that the airport’s emergency preparedness and response plan had been reviewed, while comprehensive risk assessments had also been conducted.

According to him, airlines operating from high-risk destinations have been identified, screening forms are being administered to passengers arriving on such flights, and all stakeholders have been assigned specific responsibilities under the emergency response framework.

Dr. Ibrahim Bilikisu further disclosed that FAAN and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) have continued to share information and coordinate response efforts in line with international health regulations and global best practices.

She added that airport personnel and stakeholders have been adequately sensitised on their roles and trained to identify, report, and respond appropriately to potential public health threats.

As part of the exercise, members of the Lagos State Government delegation toured critical facilities within the airport to verify compliance with established Ebola surveillance, screening, and prevention protocols.

The inspection underscored the collective resolve of health and aviation authorities to maintain a high level of preparedness and ensure that MMIA remains equipped to effectively respond to any public health emergency.