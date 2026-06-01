Presidency Inaugurates TETFund Female Students’ Hostels at SAZU’s Gadau, Yuli Campuses

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The presidency has commissioned newly completed female students’ hostels at the Gadau Main Campus and Yuli Campus of Sa’adu Zungur University (SAZU), Bauchi State, under the Presidential Commissioning of the 2024 TETFund Annual Intervention Projects.

The commissioning ceremony held at the university’s Gadau Main Campus yesterday formed part of the nationwide presidential commissioning of projects executed through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) across tertiary institutions in Nigeria, along with other developmental projects.

The Executive Secretary of TETFund was represented at the event by the Bauchi State Commissioner for Higher Education and Regional Integration, who was in turn represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Malam Isa Mohammed Tahir.

The projects comprise two modern 40-room ensuite female students’ hostels located at the Gadau Main Campus and Yuli Campus of the university, aimed at improving accommodation and enhancing the welfare of students.

Speaking during the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of Sa’adu Zungur University, Professor Fatimah Tahir, described the hostel projects as a major milestone in the institution’s drive to provide a conducive learning environment for students.

She noted that adequate accommodation remains a critical component of the university experience and commended TETFund for its continued support to higher education institutions across the country.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the newly commissioned hostels will ease accommodation challenges, improve students’ comfort and security, and create an atmosphere that supports academic excellence.

“This project is more than bricks and fittings. It reflects TETFund’s commitment to improving the welfare of students and our determination as a university management to prioritize student-centred development,” she said.

Professor Tahir expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for sustaining the TETFund mandate and ensuring continued investment in educational infrastructure nationwide.

She also commended the Executive Secretary of TETFund, contractors and project supervisors for the successful execution of the projects.

Representing the Commissioner for Higher Education and Regional Integration, the Permanent Secretary, Malam Isa Mohammed Tahir, described the hostels as symbols of government’s commitment to quality education and student welfare.

He said the facilities would provide a secure and conducive environment where students could live, learn and develop their potential.

“The hostel is more than a building; it is a home away from home where friendships will be formed, ideas shared, dreams nurtured and future leaders developed,” he stated.

The Permanent Secretary emphasized that a conducive living environment plays a vital role in the academic success of students and urged beneficiaries to maintain the facilities for future generations.

He further lauded the presidency, TETFund, university management and other stakeholders whose efforts culminated in the successful completion and commissioning of the projects.

The commissioning of the hostels underscores the federal government’s commitment to strengthening educational infrastructure and improving the quality of learning and living conditions in Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.