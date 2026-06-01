Sulaiman Aledeh Resigns as Edo Broadcasting Services Managing Director 

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin

The Managing Director of the stated owned Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS), Sulaiman Aledeh, has resigned his appointment.

Aladeh was one of the first appointees of Edo State governor, Monday Okpebholo, in 2024.

The state government had earlier approved the redeployment of Aledeh to the Edo State Orientation Agency as its pioneer Director-General.

The redeployment which was with immediate effect, was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Musa Ikhilor over the weekend.

In his resignation letter dated May 30 and addressed to Governor Okpebholo, the veteran journalist stated that the decision has been taken to enable him to devote his full attention to the next phase of his professional journey as a media practitioner and to pursue other endeavours as a private citizen.

“I write to formally tender my resignation as Managing Director of the Edo Broadcasting Service (EBS), effective 30 May 2026.

“This decision has been taken to enable me to devote my full attention to the next phase of my professional journey as a media practitioner and to pursue other endeavours as a private citizen.”

Aledeh expressed gratitude to Governor Okpebholo for the opportunity to serve, describing it as a privilege to lead the historic broadcasting institution.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to Your Excellency for the confidence reposed in me and for the privilege of serving the people of Edo State in this capacity. It has been a singular honour to lead this historic institution and contribute, however modestly, to its repositioning within an increasingly dynamic and competitive media environment.”

He also thanked the people of Edo State, both at home and in the diaspora, for their support throughout his tenure.

“I am equally grateful to the good people of Edo State, both at home and in the diaspora, for their support, engagement and encouragement throughout my tenure.

The opportunity to serve the public through broadcasting and to help strengthen the connection between government and the citizenry has been deeply fulfilling.”

The outgoing EBS boss also appreciated his colleagues and the entire workforce of EB for their dedication, resilience, professionalism and unwavering commitment.

“My sincere appreciation also goes to my colleagues and the entire workforce of EBS. Their dedication, resilience, professionalism and unwavering commitment to excellence made our collective achievements possible.

“Together, we pursued a shared vision of transforming EBS into a modern, credible and forward-looking public broadcasting institution.

“As I take my leave, I remain confident that the organisation will continue to grow from strength to strength and fulfil its vital mandate in service to the people of Edo State.

“I wish Your Excellency, your administration, the people of Edo State and the entire EBS family continued success in all future endeavours.

“Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration and esteem.”

In the letter of redeployment, the state government also announced the appointment of the Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council, Dr. Festus Alenkhe as Acting Managing Director of EBS pending the appointment of a substantive chief executive for the state-owned broadcast station.

According to the statement, Aledeh’s reassignment reflects confidence in his professional expertise and capacity to drive the mandate of the Orientation Agency, particularly in the areas of civic engagement, public communication and value reorientation.

The statement further noted that Alenkhe’s appointment underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted operations at EBS, adding that he is expected to sustain the station’s professional broadcasting standards and efficient service delivery.