Abuja to Host Dotun Popoola’s Exhibition Inspired by Discarded Metals 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

A solo exhibition on discarded metals by renowned Nigerian metal sculptor and environmental artist, Dotun Popoola, titled Reclaimed Beauty: A Dialogue Between Nations will hold in Abuja on June 12.

The exhibition at The Village by Tikera (Abuja) is a partnership between Tikera Africa and Scrap Art Museum and explores themes of sustainability, transformation, cultural exchange, and the creative possibilities of reclaimed materials.

It is a collection of large-scale sculptures and installations created from discarded metal and repurposed materials and invites audiences to rethink ideas of waste, value, and beauty.

The exhibition reflects a shared commitment between Tikera Africa and Scrap Art Museum to advancing sustainability-driven creative practice and promoting dialogue around environmental responsibility, innovation, and cultural collaboration.

The founder of Tikera Africa, Bayo Omoboriowo, described the exhibition as a natural fit for The Village and Tikera’s broader vision of sustainability-driven creative ecosystems.

He noted the physical environment of The Village – built largely from reclaimed and repurposed materials including Airplane, shipping containers, train components, tree stumps, and clay — reflects many of the same ideas at the heart of Dotun Popoola’s work: transformation, reuse, and the ability to create beauty and meaning from overlooked materials.

Also reflecting on the exhibition, the artist and founder of Scrap Art Museum, Dotun Popoola said, the journey of his works has moved steadily from his studio in Ile Ife to galleries, museums and art centers across the world after his last three major exhibitions, which positioned him at the forefront and made The Dotun Popoola brand a leading voice in scrap art globally.

He added that the experience has been both bitter and sweet, one that cannot be kept secret, but to be shared in a dialogue.

His work recently embarked on journey from Lagos to Bahrain, London, Turkey, the United States, Canada, Morocco, Senegal, Dubai, Qatar, India, Ghana, and lastly Azerbaijan for Cop29, before returning again to Lagos and now showing in Abuja.

He said that “Reclaimed Beauty: A Dialogue Between Continents” is a case study of how his body of works made from recycled materials can travel far beyond their origins, sparking conversations about sustainability, cultural identity, and the global responsibility to rethink waste.

“One very important conversation this exhibition seeks to provoke is how these monumental works navigate international waters, alongside the heartbreaking realities surrounding temporary export processes, the complexities of customs procedures for contemporary art, and the impact of government policies on the exportation of Nigerian art,” he added.