Sanwo-Olu Leads APC Flag Bearers to Tinubu, Pledges Grassroots Mobilisation

Ejiofor Alike

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State yesterday led the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates for the state House of Assembly on a traditional Sallah homage to President Bola Tinubu at his Lagos residence.

Speaking after leading the party’s 40 House of Assembly flag-bearers, alongside party leaders and the deputy governor, on a traditional Sallah homage to the president, the governor stated that the lawmakers have pledged to intensify grassroots mobilization ahead of the 2027 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that Sanwo-Olu said the visit provided an opportunity for the candidates to interact with the president and receive guidance on leadership, service and party loyalty.

According to him, Tinubu encouraged the candidates to remain focused on delivering the dividends of democracy and maintaining close contact with their constituents.

“This is another solid visit to Mr. President, who graciously opened his residence to us.

“We came with the governorship flag bearer, the deputy governor, party leaders and, more importantly, the 40 men and women who emerged as our party’s flag bearers for the Lagos State House of Assembly,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the candidates expressed appreciation to Tinubu for his leadership and assured him of their commitment to promoting the achievements of both the federal government and the state government

He said the candidates also pledged to work diligently in their constituencies and sustain public support for the APC.

According to him, the candidates were advised to unite party members at the grassroots and engage all stakeholders in their respective constituencies.

“They have given their commitment and assured the president that they will go back to their constituencies, work across the board, and ensure that people see the real dividends of democracy.

“They have also assured him that they will do the work and justify the confidence reposed in them,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the party would not take electoral victory for granted despite its

strong support base in the state.

He stressed the need for continuous engagement with voters and reconciliation among party members after the primaries.

“As candidates of the party, they have a responsibility to close ranks and reach out to everyone, including those who contested against them.

“We will not take anything for granted. We want to hit the ground running and ensure that every constituent is carried along,” he said.

The governor added that the party would provide the candidates with necessary support, data, and structures to strengthen their campaigns across the state.

He expressed confidence that the candidates would effectively market the party and its programmes to the electorate.

“They are motivated, encouraged and ready to go out there and sell the party and sell it very well,” Sanwo-Olu said.