ADC Declares El-Rufai Prisoner of Conscience, Demands Immediate Release

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, a prisoner of conscience and called for his immediate release.

The declaration came as the party’s 101st NEC meeting approved a series of key decisions ahead of the 2027 general elections, including the ratification of its primaries, an extension of the tenure of its National Working Committee (NWC), and the constitution of caretaker committees across its structures nationwide.

The resolutions were contained in a communiqué signed by the ADC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, at the end of the meeting.

“The NEC recognises Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai as a prisoner of conscience and calls for his immediate release,” the communiqué stated.

Beyond the call for El-Rufai’s release, the meeting also endorsed the outcome of the party’s primaries for elective offices across the country, while excluding contests still facing appeals or yet to be concluded.

According to the communiqué, “NEC approved the results of all recently conducted primaries for State Houses of Assembly, the National Assembly, State Governors, and the Presidential elections; except those with pending appeals as at May 29, 2026, and those yet to be concluded.

“NEC approved the extension of the tenure of the National Working Committee (NWC) for a period of 12 months from the expiry of their current tenure.”

The party also approved the constitution of caretaker committees at the zonal, state, local government, and ward levels for a period of one year.