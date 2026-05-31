Xenophobia: Police Warn against Reprisal Attacks on South African Nationals, Businesses

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has cautioned members of the public against carrying out reprisal attacks on South African nationals, businesses, diplomatic facilities and other interests in Nigeria following reports of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

The warning comes amid growing public concern over the reported incidents and fears that tensions could trigger retaliatory actions within Nigeria.

Providing an update on measures being taken to address the situation, police authorities stated: “After the Joint Intelligence Board Meeting on 18 May 2026, chaired by the National Security Adviser, security and intelligence agencies conducted a comprehensive review to assess security implications and determine necessary response measures.”

In a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, the Nigeria Police Force assured Nigerians that there is no cause for alarm, noting that the Federal Government is actively engaging relevant authorities and stakeholders through diplomatic, intelligence, and security channels to resolve the situation peacefully and safeguard the interests of Nigerians both at home and abroad.

While acknowledging public concerns over the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, the Force stressed that citizens must not resort to self-help or take the law into their own hands. It warned that reprisal attacks, violence, intimidation, destruction of property, hate speech, or any action capable of threatening public peace and national security are unlawful and will not be tolerated.

The police further emphasised that Nigeria remains a country governed by the rule of law and that all persons lawfully residing within its borders, regardless of nationality, are entitled to protection under the law. Consequently, any attempt to target South African nationals, diplomatic facilities, businesses, or other lawful interests in Nigeria would be regarded as a criminal act and treated in accordance with extant laws.

The Force also urged members of the public to refrain from spreading unverified, inflammatory, or inciting information, particularly on social media platforms. According to the statement, the circulation of false or provocative content could heighten tensions, undermine public order, and complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the situation.

“To forestall any breakdown of law and order, the Nigeria Police Force, working in collaboration with other security and intelligence agencies, has strengthened security measures and increased surveillance around critical national assets, foreign missions, and other strategic locations across the country. Adequate deployments, it added, have been made to ensure the protection of lives and property,” the statement said.

Reaffirming its commitment to maintaining peace and security, the Force assured the public that it remains fully dedicated to protecting lives and property, preserving public order, and safeguarding national security. Nigerians were encouraged to remain calm, law-abiding, vigilant, and to continue their lawful activities without fear.

The Nigeria Police Force expressed appreciation for the cooperation and understanding of citizens and reassured the public that relevant government institutions are actively managing the situation in the interest of national security and international relations.