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Amupitan Leads INEC Delegation to South Korea’s International Election Observation Programme

Nigeria | 9 seconds ago

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja 

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has led a delegation to the opening ceremony of the International Election Observation Programme (IEOP) for the Nationwide Simultaneous Local Elections currently taking place in the Republic of Korea from May 29 to June 5, 2026.

INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi, in a statement issued yesterday, said the IEOP, organised by the South Korean National Election Commission (NEC), was formally opened yesterday, May 30, 2026, in Seoul.

She explained that the event would bring together election management bodies, election experts, and international observers from across the world to observe and exchange knowledge on the conduct of local government elections in South Korea.

The INEC chairman was accompanied by National Commissioner, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu; the Chief Technical Adviser to the Chairman, Prof. Dimis Mai-Lafia; and the Director of Training, Dr. Binta Kasim Mohammed.

Eta-Messi added that during the program, the INEC team observed early voting operations at a polling center in Mia-dong, Gangbuk-gu, Seoul, gaining firsthand insight into South Korea’s electoral processes and procedures.

She noted that the delegation’s participation was expected to further deepen the commission’s understanding of emerging trends and global best practices in election administration, international observation, and electoral governance, in line with the commission’s ongoing commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s democratic institutions.

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