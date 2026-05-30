Wike-led PDP Faction Disowns Jonathan Ratification, Threatens Event Venue Owners

Chuks Okocha and Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has disowned the planned ratification of former President Goodluck Jonathan as the presidential candidate of the PDP led by the Tanimu Turaki faction of the party.

Also, Wike has warned owners of event centres, hotels and other public buildings in FCT of the revocation of their titles, if they allow political organisations not authorised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the use of their facilities.

But the Turaki faction has replied the PDP loyal to Wike that they cannot be intimidated, insisting that the ratification will take place as scheduled.

In a statement by the PDP loyal to Wike said, “The attention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been drawn to misleading information and unfounded reports circulating in certain quarters regarding an alleged planned convention aimed at affirming former President, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan GCFR, as the presidential candidate of the PDP.”

The statement signed by Haruna Mohammed Jungudo said, “The party wishes to categorically state that no such convention, meeting, or process has been scheduled, approved, or endorsed by the leadership or any recognised organ of the Peoples Democratic Party.

“We therefore urge all party faithful, supporters, stakeholders, and members of the general public to disregard such false information, as it is misleading, unauthorised, and intended to create confusion within the polity.

“It is important for the avoidance of doubt to state that, The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has successfully concluded all its primary elections, including those for Governorship, State Houses of Assembly, National Assembly, and the Presidential election primaries in accordance with INEC guidelines, the provisions of the Electoral Act and the Constitution of the Party.

“All such exercises across the country were peacefully conducted and properly monitored and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“In view of this development, we respectfully call on former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to publicly dissociate himself from this charade in order to protect the integrity of the democratic process and preserve the credibility he earned while serving the nation.

“We also call on relevant security agencies to swiftly investigate the source of these false reports and take appropriate action against the perpetrators whose motive is nothing but to create political tension in the country.

“The PDP will henceforth not fold its arms and allow the Party to be dragged into disrepute through falsehood, misinformation, and unauthorised political activities aimed at undermining its integrity and democratic structures.

“The party remains totally committed to due process, internal democracy, and the rule of law in all its political activities and engagements, and will continue to protect the sanctity of its constitutional processes and decisions.”

In a swift reaction, the National Publicity Secretary of the Turaki faction of the PDP, Ini Ememobong said, “We have been informed by the proprietors of A Class Event Centre of the threat by the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, to shut down their business premises if the Peoples Democratic Party is allowed to use their hall for our presidential candidate ratification ceremonies.

“We state here, and for the record, that we had furnished consideration in full to consummate the earlier offer and acceptance. Furthermore, we had duly notified all relevant security agencies about the event. We have directed our lawyers to write, reminding A Class Event Centre of these facts.

“Having satisfied these requirements, we reiterate that the special convention to ratify the presidential candidature of President Goodluck Jonathan will hold as scheduled on Saturday, 30th May, 2026, at A Class Event Centre, Wuse 2, Abuja, by 10a.m.

“We are certain that Nigeria is a country governed by law, and any attempt to use force to suppress political dissent and opposition is an aberration which must be resisted by all people of good conscience. There is nowhere in our laws where the Minister of the FCT is empowered to determine events that should be held and where they should be held. Such limitless powers are strange to a democratic republic, but available and operational only under an emperor – a title that President Tinubu has been struggling to deny.

“We invite party leaders from the states, NEC members, and other critical stakeholders to attend the event as scheduled.”

Meanwhile, Wike issued the threat yesterday in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

He noted that the allocation of land by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) was strictly for lawful activities, adding that to ensure the security of lives and properties in the FCT, the use of event centres and centres and other public buildings would now be closely monitored.

The statement added that the measure was aimed at ensuring that the facilities were not coveted by illegal organisations for gatherings capable of disrupting the peace of the nation’s capital.

The statement said, “Owners of these facilities are therefore urged to take cognizance of the legality of organizations seeking to use their facilities and the purpose before letting them out.

“For instance, in this political season, owners of event centres and hotels in particular must ensure that they only deal with Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognised leadership of political parties in respect of the use of their facilities, and proper records of transactions must be kept.

“Failure to comply with this directive will result to revocation of the title documents such properties.”