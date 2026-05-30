Niger PDP Elects Sulaiman Governorship Candidate

.PDP chieftain declares self-authentic governorship candidate in Enugu

Laleye Dipo in Minna and Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A former Chairman of Mokwa Local Government of Niger State, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman, has been elected as the Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for next year’s general elections.

Also, a chieftain of PDP in Enugu State, Samson Chukwu Nnamani, has declared himself the authentic governorship candidate of the party for the 2027 election.

Alhaji Sulaiman was elected by consensus after other aspirants pulled out of the race.

He is now set to confront the APC flagbearer and incumbent Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Mohammadu Umaru Bago and the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr. Mohammed Idris Kpautagi.

A former vice chairman of the party Alhaji Yahaya Ability was also elected by consensus as the senatorial candidate of the party for the Niger North Senatorial Zone while Alhaji Nma Alfa was also picked by consensus as the candidate for the Niger South Senatorial Zone.

It was learnt that efforts were being made as at press time to get a consensus candidate for the Niger East senatorial zone and House of Assembly positions.

Commenting on his election as the candidate of the party, Alhaji Sulaiman declared that “it is an opportunity many people have longed for. I am happy I got it.”

Sulaiman appreciated all those that backed him for the position and prayed that he succeeds in the venture.

In another development, addressing journalists in Enugu yesterday through his Media Director, Buchi Nnaji, Nnamani claimed that his emergence followed a governorship primary monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and was backed by the Supreme Court judgement recognising the Abdurahman-led faction of the party.

He insisted that the PDP in Enugu was no longer factionalised following INEC’s recognition of the leadership faction that conducted the primary which declared him winner.

Nnamani pledged to reposition Enugu State through infrastructure development, job creation, industrialisation, support for small businesses, and people-oriented policies.

“As the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Enugu State, I remain committed to the ideals of good governance, inclusive leadership, economic development, youth empowerment, quality education, improved healthcare, and enhanced security for all residents,” he said.

Speaking further, he said that his aspiration was driven by the desire to build “a greater Enugu State where opportunities abound for every citizen, irrespective of political affiliation, religion, or social status.”

Nnamani also urged residents to ignore rival claims to the PDP governorship ticket, following the emergence of other contenders, including former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, and Dona Nwogbo.

He dismissed claims that he was suspended before the primary, describing the allegation as spurious while also calling on party faithful and residents of Enugu State to support his vision for a peaceful and progressive state