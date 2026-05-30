Third Anniversary: Oborevwori Credits Achievements to God’s Grace

.Selman ministers at Delta thanksgiving, praise day

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday attributed the successes recorded by his administration over the past three years to the grace, wisdom and mercy of God.

He declared that the state’s development strides were achieved without borrowing a kobo and amid prudent management of resources.

Speaking at the 2026 Delta State Thanksgiving and Praise Day held at the Dome Event Centre, Asaba, the governor said the occasion was an opportunity to appreciate God for His faithfulness and guidance as the administration marks its third anniversary in office.

Addressing a gathering of political leaders, government officials, clergy, traditional rulers, Deltans and residents, Oborevwori expressed gratitude to the people for their support since he assumed office on May 29, 2023. He noted that the journey had been “eventful, exciting and enlightening.”

According to him, the last three years have witnessed the implementation of people-oriented programmes and projects designed to improve on the living standards of citizens, alongside the execution of major infrastructure projects across the state.

He said; “today, we are celebrating three years of this administration. Indeed, this is the Lord’s doing and it is marvelous in our sight. I remain eternally grateful to God for finding me worthy to serve the people of Delta State in this capacity.”

The governor explained that despite challenges encountered along the way, his administration had successfully navigated them through divine wisdom, sincerity of purpose and prudent financial management.

He emphasised that all contracts awarded by his administration were backed by available funds, stressing that Delta State had continued to execute projects and meet its obligations to contractors without borrowing.

“We are here to thank God for the wisdom to execute development projects all over the state without borrowing a kobo from anybody or bank. Every contract that we give out, the money is available. We have constantly discharged our obligations to our contractors,” he stated.

Oborevwori also thanked God for the prevailing peace and security in the state, describing peace as the foundation for development and investment. He noted that Delta had remained one of Nigeria’s leading oil-producing states and was increasingly attracting investors due to its stable environment.

The governor commended all security agencies for their efforts in maintaining law and order, while expressing appreciation to former governors of the state, particularly Chief James Ibori, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for laying foundations upon which his administration continues to build.

He also acknowledged the support of the Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme, members of the Delta State House of Assembly led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community leaders, civil servants, political appointees and other stakeholders for contributing to the state’s progress.

Calling for greater unity among Deltans, Oborevwori urged citizens to continue supporting the government as it enters the final phase of its first tenure.

“Delta State is our home. We don’t have any other state. What is important is how we come together to build this state. With unity, Delta will continue to move forward and become an envy of other states,” he said.

Earlier in his sermon titled, ‘Ever Increasing Progress’, renowned cleric, Apostle Joshua Selman, stressed that lasting progress begins with acknowledging God and remaining connected to Him.

The cleric commended Delta State’s tradition of annually gathering to appreciate God and prayed for continuous growth, prosperity and development in the state.

He identified seven biblical keys to sustained progress, including abiding in Christ, avoiding distractions, pursuing greater knowledge and illumination, courage, humility, building strategic relationships and maintaining a lifestyle of thanksgiving.

Selman also praised Governor Oborevwori’s commitment to development and project delivery across the state, urging leaders and citizens alike to remain focused on their vision despite challenges and criticisms.

The event featured scripture reading by Deputy Governor, Sir Monday Onyeme and praise ministrations by gospel artistes including; Dunsin Oyekan, Moses Bliss, Asu Ekiye, Solomon Urete, M & Revelation, Jerry Ekpekuro and Solo Kings.

A major highlight of the ceremony was the cutting of the third anniversary cake to commemorate the administration’s three years in office.

Among dignitaries present were former governors, Ibori and Okowa, Speaker, Guwor, Senators Joel-Onowakpo Thomas and Ede Dafinone, as well as members of the House of Representatives, including Francis Waive, Jonathan Ukodhiko and Nnamdi Ezechi, among other prominent guests.