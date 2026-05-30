  • Saturday, 30th May, 2026

WAEC Disowns Fake Letter on Deployment of Security Personnel to Examination Centres

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Funmi Ogundare 

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), yesterday, disowned a fake letter circulating in the media space claiming that the council had concluded plans to deploy personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to all examination centres nationwide from June 1, 2026.

The acting Head, Public Affairs Department of the council, Moyosola  Adesina, in a statement described the letter as fraudulent and the handiwork of mischief-makers seeking to create panic and disrupt the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She stated that the forged letter, dated May 27, 2026, with reference number L/SED/12/DIST/VOL. 4/460, was purportedly addressed to proprietors and principals of schools across the country.

According to her, the fake document falsely claimed that WAEC had finalised arrangements for a comprehensive deployment of security personnel to all examination centres in Nigeria.

Adesina further disclosed that the letter also carried a forged signature of the Senior Deputy Registrar and Head of Test Administration, Mr. S.D. Kum.

“The management of the West African Examinations Council wishes to state categorically that the said letter is fake, as it did not emanate from the office of the Senior Deputy Registrar (Test Administration) or any other department within WAEC Nigeria,” she stated.

The acting Head added that it had not issued any directive regarding the deployment of security personnel to individual examination centres as stated in the forged letter.

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