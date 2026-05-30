NSIB Begins Investigation into Marine Casualty Involving MV Maersk Valparaiso, MT Lady Martina at Bonny Anchorage

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) said it has started investigation into the collision between the container vessel MV Maersk Valparaiso and the oil tanker MT Lady Martina, which occurred at Bonny Anchorage, Rivers State, on May 20, 2026.

The Bureau classified the occurrence as a Very Serious Marine Casualty.

A statement signed by NSIB’s Director, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. FunkeAdebayo Arowojobe stated, “Following receipt of notification, the NSIB promptly activatedits marine occurrence response protocols and deployed an investigation Go-Team to Onne and Bonny on May 22, 2026 to initiate evidence preservation and preliminary investigative activities.”

The Bureau disclosed that in the initial phase of the investigation, the team boarded both vessels and carried out critical evidence collection, including detailed interviews with the Masters and key crew members. Operational records and navigational data relevant to the casualty were also secured and documented.

“As part of the technical investigation, the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) and Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) data from MV Maersk Valparaiso have been successfully downloaded for comprehensive forensic and navigational analysis.

“In accordance with the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Casualty Investigation Code (MSC.255(84) and its international obligations, the Bureau has formally notified the Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) of Singapore as a substantially interested State and has initiated collaborative engagement with relevant local and international stakeholders,” the statement further disclosed.

NSIB also wished to reassure the public, maritime stakeholders, and the international maritime community that the investigation is being conducted with the highest standards of professionalism, independence, and thoroughness. The sole objective is to establish the causal and contributory factors of the occurrence and to promote enhanced maritime safety.

“The investigation remains ongoing. It would be premature to speculate on the probable causes at this stage. The Bureau therefore strongly urges the public and all stakeholders to refrain from speculation while the investigative process continues.

“Should any urgent safety concerns emerge during the course of the investigation, the Bureau will issue immediate safety recommendations aimed at preventing similar occurrences and strengthening maritime safety standards,” the agency said.

According to the Bureau, the Final Investigation Report will be published upon completion of the investigation in accordance with applicable national regulations and international obligations.