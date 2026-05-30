N5.7m Cyber Fraud: NPF-NCCC Apprehends Suspect, Aliyu Mohammed

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force, through the National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC), has arrested a 27-year-old suspect, Aliyu Mohammed, in connection with alleged computer-related fraud, identity theft, obtaining by false pretence, and money laundering.

According to a statement by the Acting Police Public Liaison Officer of the NPF-NCCC, Abuja, DSP Unwana Imah, the suspect was apprehended following a written petition submitted by an Akwa Ibom-based university lecturer whose identity was withheld.

The complainant alleged that in March 2026, he responded to advertisements for household items displayed on a Facebook “declutter” page operated under the name “SHOPHOUSEHOLDITEMS”.

According to the statement, the seller subsequently moved negotiations to WhatsApp, where the complainant was allegedly persuaded to make payments totalling N5.7 million for the items.

The funds were reportedly transferred into various fintech bank accounts. However, after full payment had been made, the goods were not delivered, the complainant was blocked from further communication, and the Facebook page used for the transaction was abandoned.

DSP Imah stated that upon receipt of the petition, operatives of the NPF-NCCC deployed technical assets and collaborated with Meta Inc. to identify the owner of the account used to host the fraudulent page.

The suspect was subsequently traced to Katsina State, where he was arrested. The police also disclosed that the total sum involved in the fraud had been recovered, while investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The Inspector General of Police, Olatunji Disu, reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to combating cybercrime and protecting citizens from online fraudsters.

The police further advised members of the public to exercise caution while conducting transactions on social media platforms, verify the identities of online sellers, and avoid making substantial payments into unverified accounts before physically confirming goods being purchased.

In a related development, operatives of the NPF-NCCC also arrested a mother and daughter over their alleged involvement in an N18 million romance scam.

According to DSP Imah, “The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Center (NPF-NCCC) is currently investigating a case involving Computer Related Fraud, Identity Theft, and Money Laundering following an intelligence report received from the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one Emmanuel Amanfo, a resident of Lagos State who is currently at large, allegedly conspired with his 22-year-old stepdaughter, Rokibat Oluwasheyi Imoru, to open and operate multiple bank accounts for fraudulent activities. One of their victims was identified as a resident of Malta.”

Further investigations, according to the police spokesperson, revealed that funds were transferred through Money Transfer Operators and direct deposits into several Nigerian bank accounts owned by Rokibat Imoru.

“Upon receipt, the funds were transferred into an Ecobank account belonging to her 39-year-old mother, Urowhe Diana, where the proceeds were allegedly expended.

“Following forensic analysis of the suspects’ digital footprints, the mother and daughter were arrested for their active involvement in a romance scam operation.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect, Emmanuel Amanfo, who is the husband of Urowhe Diana and stepfather of Rokibat Oluwasheyi Imoru.

“Investigation into the matter is still ongoing, and the suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation,” the statement added.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Nigeria’s digital infrastructure and protecting the nation’s cyberspace from criminal activities.

In furtherance of this commitment, the Director of the NPF-NCCC urged members of the public to report suspicious cybercriminal activities through the Centre’s official online reporting portal.