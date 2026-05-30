Average Price of Petrol Hits N1,532 Amid Food Inflation

.Cooking gas jumps to N22,382 for 12.5kg cylinder

James Emejo in Abuja

The average retail price paid by consumers for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise known as petrol, rose by 23.69 per cent year-on-year to N1,532.93 in April 2026, compared to N1,239.33 recorded in the corresponding period of 2025, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the Premium Motor Spirit (Petrol) Price Watch (April 2026) report released by the statistical agency, month-on-month, petrol prices increased by 18.97 per cent from N1,288.54 in March 2026.

The increase in petrol price came amid persistent inflationary concerns and rising transportation and food costs that have continued to erode consumers’ purchasing power nationwide.

According to the report, state-by-state analysis showed that Yobe recorded the highest average retail price for petrol at N1,599.05 per litre during the review period.

Edo and Bauchi followed with average prices of N1,595.74 and N1,589.07 respectively.

However, Niger recorded the lowest average retail price at N1,403.89 per litre, while Sokoto and Katsina posted N1,404.16 and N1,406.28 respectively.

At zonal level, South-south had the highest average retail price of N1,566.76, while North West had the lowest price of N1,508.81.

Similarly, the average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas increased by 13.89 per cent month-on-month to N22,382.20 in April 2026 from N19,652.83 in March 2026.

On a year-on-year basis, the price rose by 10.43 per cent from N20,268.06 recorded in April 2025.

According to the LPG Price Watch for April, Katsina recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at N25,596.71, followed by Kogi at N24,558.25 and Gombe at N24,438.97.

On the other hand, Ogun recorded the lowest average price at N19,564.36, followed by Bauchi and Anambra at N20,178.87 and N20,511.90 respectively.

At the zonal level, the North-west recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder at N23,276.95, followed by the North-central at N22,865.29, while the South-east recorded the lowest average price at N21,060.92, the NBS stated.

In adcition, the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas rose by 13.73 per cent month-on-month to N8,706.93 in April 2026 from N7,655.73 recorded in March 2026, the NBS stated. Year-on-year, the price increased by 10.42 per cent compared to N7,885.60 recorded in April 2025.

Lagos recorded the highest average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N9,745.10, followed by Nasarawa at N9,451.70 and Bayelsa at N9,422.74.

On the other hand, Anambra recorded the lowest average price at N7,204.76, while Ondo and Ogun followed with N7,239.49 and N7,825.75 respectively.

The North-west recorded the highest average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder at N9,025.07, followed by the North-east at N8,847.16, while the South-east recorded the lowest average price at N8,224.37.