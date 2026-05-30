2027: Osun Rep, Salam, Wins Accord Ticket for Third Term

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Chairman of House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee, Bamidele Salam, at the primary election held in Ede, Osun State yesterday, won the Accord Party ticket for the Ede North/ Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections.

Salam, who was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2019, was reelected on the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in 2023 polls.

He and six other federal lawmakers in the state, however defected into the Accord Party to join the state governor, Ademola Adeleke, who had earlier dumped the PDP at the wake of the leadership crises ravaging the party.

Emerging through affirmation at the primary election supervised by the Accord National Publicity Secretary, Joseph Omorogbe, who doubles as the leader of the team that conducted the exercise, attended by the delegates across the four local government areas under the Federal Constituency, Salam promised to do more in facilitating developmental projects to the communities under his mandate.

He also expressed readiness to work with other parliamentarians, and the executives to develop a workable security architecture and systems for the country.

Speaking further, the lawmaker noted the high level of trust reposed in him by his constituents, and also thanked Governor Ademola Adeleke for supporting his aspirations.

“It feels great, encouraging and challenging to have another term because whatever one is doing that people are applauding, one should be more determined and more focused to do more. I am so humbled by this great support from the people of Ede North/ Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency.

“I want to thank God Almighty for giving me this privilege and I thank the governor of the state, His Excellency, Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke for having confidence in me. I represent his federal constituency and whatever happens here, he takes more interest in it. I want to thank him for the support and encouragement and every other person that has been supporting me these past years to be able to deliver on this mandate,” Salam said.

On his other plans, if elected in the 2027 general elections, the former chairman of the Egbedore Local Government said, “I won’t let them down. I regard this opportunity as a further challenge to do more. I regard it as a call for greater sacrifices and measure of service to this federal Constituency. With the help of God, I am sure we will be able to deliver.

“Whatever one is doing, you can’t have enough good. You can’t do enough good. You just continue to expand the scope of the good that you are doing. I do know that the agenda that we set in 2019 to the people of this Federal Constituency, we have tried to implement but we still have a long way to go facilitating more development to the federal Constituency.”

He added that through legislative interventions, more infrastructure amenities will be brought to the communities in the Federal Constituency.

He also emphasised the need for legislative interventions, in collaboration with the executives to create a workable security architecture for the country that will guarantee better security for lives and properties of the people.

“Most importantly, to work together with others to entrench a system that will guarantee greater peace and security in Nigeria. Our greatest challenge today in Nigeria is security. We no longer feel safe to travel, people no longer feel safe in their homes. We can not continue to live in denial.

“This calls for everyone in the positions of leadership to be more creative, more proactive to not only create laws or systems but to ensure we have workable security architecture that will guarantee safety of lives and properties. It is only when there is security that you can begin to build on other things.

“This is one area I want to focus on in collaboration with other persons that the God Almighty will count worthy to be in the National Assembly to work together with the executives and the other people to ensure that Nigeria has a more workable security architecture, more functional security systems and of course, build on that to make Nigeria a prosperous nation,” he said.