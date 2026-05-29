Enugu PDP Chieftain Declares Self Authentic Governorship Candidate

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Samson Chukwu Nnamani, has declared himself the authentic governorship candidate of the party for the 2027 election.

Addressing newsmen in Enugu yesterday through his Media Director, Buchi Nnaji, Nnamani claimed that his emergence followed a governorship primary monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and was backed by the Supreme Court judgment recognising the Abdurahman-led faction of the party.

He insisted that the PDP in Enugu was no longer factionalised following INEC’s recognition of the leadership faction that conducted the primary which declared him winner.

Nnamani pledged to reposition Enugu State through infrastructure development, job creation, industrialisation, support for small businesses, and people-oriented policies.

“As the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in Enugu State, I remain committed to the ideals of good governance, inclusive leadership, economic development, youth empowerment, quality education, improved healthcare, and enhanced security for all residents,” he said.

Speaking further, he said that his aspiration was driven by the desire to build “a greater Enugu State where opportunities abound for every citizen, irrespective of political affiliation, religion, or social status.”

Nnamani also urged residents to ignore rival claims to the PDP governorship ticket, following the emergence of other contenders, including former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, and Dona Nwogbo.

He dismissed claims that he was suspended before the primary, describing the allegation as spurious while also calling on party faithful and residents of Enugu State to support his vision for a peaceful and progressive state