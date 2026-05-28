Tinubu’s Daughter Demands Scrapping of Justice Forum, Mandate Movement in Lagos

The crisis rocking the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears to be deepening as the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has called for the disbandment of the influential Justice Forum and Mandate Movement groups over alleged manipulation of the party’s primaries.

Tinubu-Ojo, daughter of President Bola Tinubu, specifically faulted the conduct of the House of Representatives primary for Mushin Constituency I, Agege Constituency II, and Ojokoro, alleging that the mandate of aspirants in the constituencies were stolen and handed to “a non-winner.”

Speaking during the weekly meeting of market leaders and stakeholders in Ikeja, she condemned what she described as political shenanigans and warned against attempts to subvert the will of party members.

She also decried the alleged marginalisation of traders by political office holders despite their contributions to the growth and electoral success of the APC in Lagos State.

The Iyaloja General cited the cases of Hon. Mutiu Olaide Oladeebo (Okadigbo) in Agege Constituency II, Seye Oladejo in Mushin Federal Constituency, and Olotu Emmanuel Ojo in Ojokoro, insisting that the aspirants won their respective primaries convincingly before moves were allegedly made to alter the outcomes.

She urged APC leaders at the state and national levels to immediately investigate the disputed primaries and ensure that justice prevailed before final ratification of the results.

According to her, failure to address the grievances could worsen internal tensions within the ruling party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Tinubu-Ojo declared that market women across Lagos remained committed to supporting the governorship ambition of Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and other APC candidates nationwide, but stressed that traders deserved recognition and political appointments in return for their loyalty and sacrifices.

She also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to acknowledge traders as critical stakeholders in national development.

Meanwhile, aggrieved APC members and supporters in Mushin threatened mass protests if the alleged mandate of Oladejo was not restored.

The protesters accused leaders of the Justice Forum bloc of attempting to impose candidates and undermine internal democracy within the party.

“We know who won the election and the mandate should not be stolen. We are ready to protest if justice is not done,” one of the protesters said.

The development has heightened tensions within the Lagos APC, with growing concerns over possible factional divisions ahead of future electoral contests.