Paystack Rebuilds Dashboard to Boost AI Era

Paystack, one of Africa’s leading payments technology companies, has launched a new dashboard, rebuilt from the ground up for the first time in 10 years. The redesigned product introduces an AI-native Command Centre that allows businesses to ask questions in plain language and receive answers grounded in their own Paystack data.

The launch marks a major evolution in how businesses interact with Paystack. For nearly a decade, the Paystack Dashboard has been the core surface for monitoring transactions, managing settlements, reviewing disputes, and running day-to-day payment operations for thousands of merchants. Giving details of the dashboard, Senior Product Designer at Paystack, Dara Assim-Ita, said: “Businesses don’t come to their dashboard because they want to click through pages. They come because they have questions. Over the last decade, we have seen firsthand how much time merchants lose navigating tools that were built to display data rather than deliver answers. With this rebuild, we have changed that. The goal is to make the dashboard feel less like a static reporting tool and more like an intelligent command centre – one that helps merchants understand what’s happening, find what they need faster, and make better decisions.”