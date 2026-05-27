Blue Society Debuts in Nigeria

Blue Society made its Nigerian debut through an exclusive dinner experience in Lagos hosted by fashion designer Juliet Olanipekun, popularly known as LoveFromJulez (LFJ), bringing together creatives, tastemakers and industry leaders for an evening focused on craftsmanship, mastery and shared experiences.

The gathering marked the introduction of the platform to the Nigerian market. Powered by Johnnie Walker Blue Label, Blue Society was created to celebrate individuals across culture, business, sport and other sectors whose journeys have been shaped by excellence, commitment to their craft and continued progress.

According to the brand, the initiative draws from Johnnie Walker’s long-standing ‘Keep Walking’ philosophy, built around the idea that progress is intentional and mastery is developed through discipline and consistency over time.

A major highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Celebration of Spirit blend from the Johnnie Walker Vault collection, described as one of the rare expressions developed by Master Blender Emma Walker.

Johnnie Walker said the blend was created as a tribute to Nigeria’s heritage, bringing together whiskies from Port Ellen, Caledonian and Port Dundas, alongside Teaninich created from chocolate malt. The brand said the expression was designed to capture elements inspired by landscapes, flavours and experiences associated with Nigeria’s identity and evolving cultural story.

The partnership with Olanipekun also reflected a meeting point between fashion and craftsmanship. Through her LFJ brand, the designer has become known for refined silhouettes and a design philosophy centred on precision and intention, values that align with the ideas explored during the Blue Society experience.

Speaking on the connection between fashion and the craftsmanship behind the Johnnie Walker Vault collection, Olanipekun said:

“Whether in silhouette, design, or visual identity, it is never about doing more, but about what to remove and what to keep so only what matters remains. That is where luxury lives, not in excess, but in intention. Johnnie Walker understands this in the craftsmanship of the Vault liquid, made in silence and patience, where every decision is guided by excellence. To me, that is the real connection.”

Guests at the gathering participated in guided tasting and storytelling sessions built around the Celebration of Spirit collection, with the evening reflecting the shared emphasis both Johnnie Walker and Olanipekun place on craftsmanship, intention and the process behind creating lasting work.