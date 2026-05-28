MTN Nigeria Announces 25 Fellows for Fifth MIP Cohort

MTN Nigeria has announced the selection of 25 media practitioners and digital content creators for the fifth cohort of its Media Innovation Programme (MIP), reinforcing its commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s media industry through capacity building, innovation, and leadership development.

The Media Innovation Programme, implemented in partnership with the School of Media and Communication, Pan-Atlantic University, continues to serve as a platform for equipping journalists, broadcasters, and digital content creators with the skills, exposure, and mentorship required to thrive in today’s evolving media ecosystem.

Speaking on the first day of the programme, Chief Corporate Services and Sustainability Officer, MTN Nigeria, Tobe Okigbo, described the initiative as a reflection of the company’s commitment to innovation, partnership, and continuous learning.

“At MTN Nigeria, innovation, insight, knowledge, skills, and partnership matter deeply to us. The Media Innovation Programme represents all these values – a partnership not just with Pan-Atlantic University, but with every fellow. This programme is an adventure in learning, one that challenges participants to reconsider assumptions, revise opinions, rethink ideas, and ultimately grow both professionally and personally,” Okigbo said.