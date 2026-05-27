Petroleum Minister Inaugurates CNG Centre in Edo as Okpebholo Assures Investors of Enabling Environment

Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has said the inauguration of the Diverse Autocare Centre Hub and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in Benin, the Edo State Capital, aligns with the initiative of President Bola Tinubu.

Ekpo who declared this in Benin yesterday said it was heartwarming that the automobile conversion centre has come on board, noting it is a practical demonstration of private sector confidence in the future of natural gas as a cleaner, more affordable and more sustainable means of transportation.

According to the minister: “Today is a day that we should continue to celebrate Mr. President because he is the initiator of what we are experiencing today, moving from expensive means of transportation to effective one.

“This facility is more than automobile conversion centre, it is a practical demonstration of private sector confidence in the future of natural gas as a cleaner, more affordable and more sustainable means of transportation”, he said.

The Minister of State noted that the inauguration of the conversion centre supports the federal government decade of gas initiative, described the initiative as a strategic national programme aimed at transforming Nigeria into a gas power economy.

He commended Greg Ogbeifun, the Chairman of Diverse Autocare Centre Limited, for his initiative which he said was in tune with that of President Bola Tinubu’s agenda.

In his remarks, the Edo State governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo, assured investors that his administration would continue to create an enabling business environment for foreign and local businesses to thrive.

Okpebholo, who was represented by the deputy governor, Denise Idahosa, gave the assurance during the inauguration.

According to him, this is not just another building, this is a one-stop facility for vehicle sales, servicing, diagnostics, spare parts fabrication, and most importantly a center for training and skills transfer.

“This hub speaks to the future we are building for Edo, this hub is bold, it is modern, you have shown that our sons and daughters can return home to build, to create jobs, and to inspire the next generation.

“We understand one truth in government; security is the most important catalyst for economic growth. No investor puts money where there is fear.

“That is why the government of Okpebholo has placed security at the very top, we have strengthened community policing by properly equipping and training the Edo State Security Vigilante Network to work with federal security agencies”, he said.

He stated that Edo model is clear, adding that government would create the environment, while the private sector creates the jobs.

He further said that the era of waiting for government jobs alone are over, saying that the new Edo rewards skills and encourage hard work.

Earlier in his remarks, Mr. Ogbeifun explained that he ventures into the initiative to further create awareness and creates job opportunities for the teaming youths.

Ogbeifun urged other investors to come into Edo, adding that Edo is safe and good for businesses.