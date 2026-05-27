NTTF Receives Equipment Support as WKTT Pledges to Boost Table Tennis in Africa

The Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) has received equipment support from China-based sports equipment manufacturer WKTT, which also pledged further assistance toward player development across Africa.

At the presentation held during the 2026 WTT Contender Lagos over the weekend, WKTT representative Vera Ruijia Zhao described Nigeria as a nation rich in table tennis talent, citing stars such as Quadri Aruna and Olajide Omotayo. She emphasized her company’s commitment to helping more African players reach their full potential.

“I brought rubbers, blades, balls, and many other items from China, sponsored by WKTT, to donate in Africa. We want to help African players reach the next level because many young talents lack equipment. For young players, equipment is essential — without it, they cannot even start playing table tennis. This year is also the China-Africa cultural exchange year, and we hope to organize Nigeria-China or Africa-China invitational tournaments in China to give African players more opportunities to compete and improve their skills,” Zhao explained.

She noted the impressive performances of young Nigerian players, some as young as 10 or 11, who already challenge top international competitors. “This is a good signal for the future. There are over 150 talented players here. If they keep their passion and train well, I hope to bring them to China for training camps and tournaments. They need to see the world, measure themselves against stronger players, and learn what it takes to build brighter careers,” she added.

NTTF President Adesoji Tayo commended the gesture, stressing its importance for grassroots development.

“If we want to move to the next level, we need the right equipment, and it must be replaced consistently — which is difficult because of the cost in Nigeria. Vera has already supported Aruna and Omotayo abroad, and now she is extending that support to more Nigerian players. This is just the beginning of greater collaborations, including cultural exchanges, training opportunities, and equipment support. It’s significant because it gives us a chance to elevate the game further,” the NTTF helmsman said.

“This is her first time in Nigeria, yet she has shown great love for the country — even styling her hair in Nigerian fashion. That kind of passion and friendship is invaluable. We appreciate the love, the determination, and the partnership, and we will do everything possible to sustain and expand it,” Tayo said.

WKTT (Wang Kai Table Tennis) is a prominent table tennis equipment and coaching brand, and in Harbin, China, it is predominantly known as a specialized hub for table tennis training and premium equipment distribution. The brand has become internationally recognized for producing specialized, high-performance table tennis and frequently collaborates with international professional players.