Nigerian Navy Celebrates 70th Anniversary with Inauguration of Three Projects in Bayelsa

• FOB Escravos distributes bags, books to pupils in Delta riverine community

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa and Sylvester Idowu in Warri





To commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Nigerian Navy, the Nigerian Navy Ship SOROH (NNS SOROH) of the Central Naval Command (CNC) has officially launched three significant projects in Bayelsa.

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Adm. Idi Abbas, highlighted the importance of these projects in honoring the Navy’s historic milestone.

The projects unveiled include the newly constructed Ratings Mess, the Remodeled Administrative Block Extension, and the newly constructed Administrative Block.

In a related development, the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Escravos, Delta State, yesterday took educational outreach and career talks to Aruton in Ugborodo community as part of its activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.

The pupils of Ikpere Primary School, Aruton in Warri South West Local Government Area of the state gathered at the community hall to benefit from the Navy gesture, which also aimed at deepening military-civilian relationship.

Meanwhile, Rear Adm. Suleiman Ibrahim, representing the CNS at the commemoration event, emphasized the crucial role of these projects in translating the Command’s vision into tangible outcomes.

Acknowledging the Navy’s evolution into a regional maritime power over the past seven decades, Vice Adm. Abbas stressed the significance of investing in the welfare and capacity of naval personnel for enhanced operational effectiveness.

He commended the leadership of the CNC and NNS SOROH for their dedication to improving the welfare of Navy personnel.

He said, “I have consistently emphasized that the human component is the most valuable asset of our fleet, accordingly providing a conducive model working and living environment, is an absolute necessity to enhance personal operational effectiveness.

“This event carries profound symbolic weight over the past seven decades the Nigerian Navy, has evolved from a small coastal force into a formable regional maritime power.

“Throughout our history every investment in the welfare and capacity of our personnel have directly yielded greater security on our waterways.

“…Thus demonstrating that infrastructural development is the bedrock of sustained operational development.”

Commodore Christian Akokota, the Commanding Officer of NNS SOROH, expressed the symbolic importance of the projects for the officers and men of the ship.

He highlighted the projects’ role in creating a conducive working environment to boost operational efficiency in alignment with the CNS’s vision.

On his part, the Commanding Officer, FOB Escravos, Navy Captain Arinzechukwu Kenneth Egwuatuonwu, while flagging-off the educational outreach exercise, said it was in appreciation of the support of the host communities in the FOB, Escravos areas of responsibility.

He said the educational outreach was a programme meant to touch hearts of the children adding “ it gives me great pleasure, joy and honour to be with them to mark the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary celebrations”.

Navy Captain Egwuatuonwu, who was accompanied by the Executive Officer of the base, Commander Isiaku Isah Adamu, noted that the educational outreach was one of the ways the Nigerian Navy deemed to reach out to communities and invest in the future of “our children.

“The conduct of the educational outreach, the civil-military cooperation initiative by the Nigerian Navy is aimed at winning the hearts and minds of host communities towards strengthen the existing cordial relationship between Nigerian Navy and host communities”, he added.

Navy Captain Egwuatuonwu disclosed that Ikpere Primary School Ugborodo was selected in recognition of its contributions towards operational success of Nigerian Navy within its area of operation.

“It is believed that the conduct of this educational outreach will further bring the Nigerian Navy closer to the populace thereby improving the existing cooperation between the community and Foward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos.

“It is expected that improved cooperation is crucial in achieving the objectives of the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal) to root out all forms of illegalities within the maritime environment of our dear nation”, he added.

Navy Captain Egwuatuonwu said for 70 years the Nigerian Navy has remained committed to the protection of the nation’s territorial waters and service of the country, Nigeria.

“Beyond our duty of securing the maritime environment, we also recognise the importance of supporting education and community development so we are presenting School bags and books to our young pupils.

“We believe that education is a powerful tool for building a brighter future and every child deserves encouragement and support to learn to succeed. Dear pupils, these bags and books are not just items, they represent opportunity, hope and our believe in your potentials”, he added.

The Naval Chief urged the pupils to study very hard, remain disciplined, respect their teachers and parents and always strive for excellence adding “for you people are the future leaders of our great nation”.

Representative of the Head Teacher of Ikpere Primary School, Mrs. Ogunfeyimi Bola thanked the Nigerian Navy Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos for the gifts to the pupils.

“We really appreciate the Nigerian Navy for the love that they have shown to our children. We are happy and grateful. Many learners dont have books and bags but the Nigerian Navy have made them happy”, she said.

An Ugborodo community leader, Mr. Jeffrey Amoya expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB) Escravos for the love being shown to the community.

“This is not the first time, they have always been coming to the community to show love for the children in Ugborodo Community”, he added.

A pupil, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, Miss Adedayo Ojamomi, a Primary Six pupil, thanked the Nigerian Navy for putting smiles on their faces.

“On behalf of our school, I want to say a very big thank you to the Nigerian Navy, the Commanding Officer and other personnel. We promise to do our best. God bless the Nigerian Navy, Onwards Together”, she added.