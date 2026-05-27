Nigeria Tennis Federation President, Ochei, Calls for Peace, Unity, Tolerance for Greater Nigeria

The President of the Nigeria Tennis Federation, Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei, has felicitated with Muslim faithful across Nigeria and beyond on the occasion of this year’s Eid El Kabir celebration, urging Nigerians to embrace the virtues of peace, sacrifice, tolerance, unity and patriotism for the growth and development of the country.

Rt. Hon. Ochei described Eid El Kabir as a remarkable spiritual celebration that symbolizes obedience, selflessness, compassion and unwavering faith in God, stressing that the lessons of the season should inspire citizens to work collectively towards national unity and progress.

According to him, “Eid El Kabir offers us another opportunity as a people to reflect on the values of sacrifice, love, peaceful coexistence and mutual understanding irrespective of tribe, religion or political affiliation. Nigeria can only attain sustainable growth and meaningful development when citizens place national interest above personal considerations.”

The former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly further called on Nigerians to promote harmony, tolerance and patriotism at all levels, noting that peace and security remain fundamental ingredients for economic prosperity and social stability.

He emphasized that the spirit of togetherness and unity being preached during the festive period should be sustained beyond the celebrations in order to foster an environment where businesses can thrive, investments can flourish and young people can realize their full potentials.

Rt. Hon. Victor Ochei also urged the Muslim Ummah to continue praying for the peace, stability and progress of Nigeria, while encouraging leaders at all levels to remain committed to policies and programmes that will improve the welfare of the people.

“As we celebrate Eid El Kabir, let us renew our commitment to building a nation anchored on justice, peace, unity and shared prosperity. Together, we can create a safer, stronger and more economically vibrant Nigeria for future generations,” he stated.

He wished all Muslim faithful a joyful, peaceful and spiritually fulfilling Eid El Kabir celebration.